Nestlé Pakistan awarded 1st Prize at Living the Global Compact Best Practice Sustainability Awards

Nestlé Pakistan won the first prize at Living the Global Compact Best Practice Sustainability Awards 2020, for the fifth consecutive time, announced by local chapter of UN Global Compact Network, for its continuous commitment towards UN SDGs and the ten principles of the UNGC embedded in the way it conducts business.

“This recognition signifies Nestlé Pakistan’s commitment and dedication to the UN SDGs. As a signatory to the UN Global Compact for Ethical Business, we are committed to the communities for mutual growth and sustainability,” said Samer Chedid, CEO Nestlé Pakistan on the occasion.

“Nestlé believes in the philosophy of creating shared value (CSV). Our purpose is to unlock the power of food to enhance the quality of life for everyone, today and for generations to come, and hence CSV is embedded in our business model across our value chain,” he added.

Speaking about the company’s recent CSV and sustainability initiatives, Waqar Ahmad, Head of Corporate Affairs & Sustainability, Nestlé Pakistan said, “As part of our vision, for a waste-free future, we have committed to make 100% of our packaging recyclable or reusable by 2025. We have partnered with World Bank and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government to promote Responsible Tourism in the region by driving new behavior through community engagement, cleanup activities, trainings and promoting recycling of packaging waste.”

As part of its sustainability journey, Nestlé Pakistan Caring for Water (C4W) initiative, with its collective action approach, partnered with organisations in government, academia and non-profit, to address the shared water challenges and installed drip irrigation in farming community to save 428 million liters annually, consistent with SDGs 6 and 17.

Meanwhile, the Nestlé-BISP Rural Women Sales Program has helped graduate 1500 BISP beneficiaries out of poverty by imparting them sales trainings and empowering them economically, in line with UN SDGs 3 and 5 – Good Health & Wellbeing and Gender Equality.

Also, our global initiative, our global initiative, Nestlé for Healthier Kids (N4HK), has raised nutritional awareness among more than 250,000 children and has trained over 1300 teachers in 310 schools across Pakistan, to achieve our commitment to UN SDG 3 (Good Health & Well Being).

Congratulating Nestlé Pakistan on winning the award, Fasihul Karim Siddiqi, Executive Director Global Compact Network Pakistan, said, “Nestlé’s commitment and efforts are completely aligned with UNGC principles of sustainable business practices in Pakistan. I congratulate Nestlé for promoting best practices in sustainability and aligning them with Sustainable Development Goals.”

Living the Global Compact Best Practices Sustainability Awards is organised by Global Compact Network Pakistan every year. The network is currently fortified with around 90 organisations in Pakistan. This year the business sustainability moot was hosted under the theme “Linking SDGs with Local Business Goals”.