Pakistan reports 572 new Covid cases, six deaths

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan on Tuesday recorded six COVID-19 deaths and 572 new cases during the last 24 hours.

According to the latest figures from the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC), at least 572 fresh infections were reported whereas the number of confirmed cases has soared to 1,269,806. Pakistan reported a positivity rate of less than 2 percent for the 11th consecutive day at 1.35pc.

Statistics 26 Oct 21:

Total Tests in Last 24 Hours: 42,096

Positive Cases: 572

Positivity %: 1.35%

Deaths : 6

Patients on Critical Care: 1517 — NCOC (@OfficialNcoc) October 26, 2021

In the past 24 hours, as many as 310 patients have recovered from the novel virus and the total recoveries stand at 1,217,218.

At least 468,164 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 439,307 in Punjab 177,553 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 106,749 Islamabad, 33,204 in Balochistan, 34,443 in Azad Kashmir, and 10,386 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

The health facilities across the country conducted 42,096 coronavirus detection tests, taking the total number of COVID-19 tests to 20,572,249 since the first case was reported.