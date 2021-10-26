Pakistan reports 572 new Covid cases, six deaths
Share
ISLAMABAD – Pakistan on Tuesday recorded six COVID-19 deaths and 572 new cases during the last 24 hours.
According to the latest figures from the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC), at least 572 fresh infections were reported whereas the number of confirmed cases has soared to 1,269,806. Pakistan reported a positivity rate of less than 2 percent for the 11th consecutive day at 1.35pc.
Statistics 26 Oct 21:— NCOC (@OfficialNcoc) October 26, 2021
Total Tests in Last 24 Hours: 42,096
Positive Cases: 572
Positivity %: 1.35%
Deaths : 6
Patients on Critical Care: 1517
In the past 24 hours, as many as 310 patients have recovered from the novel virus and the total recoveries stand at 1,217,218.
At least 468,164 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 439,307 in Punjab 177,553 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 106,749 Islamabad, 33,204 in Balochistan, 34,443 in Azad Kashmir, and 10,386 in Gilgit-Baltistan.
Pakistan reaches milestone of administering 100mn ... 11:56 AM | 23 Oct, 2021
ISLAMABAD – Pakistan has achieved another milestone of administering 100 million doses of COVID vaccines on ...
The health facilities across the country conducted 42,096 coronavirus detection tests, taking the total number of COVID-19 tests to 20,572,249 since the first case was reported.
- Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 26 October 202110:25 AM | 26 Oct, 2021
- Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, ...10:05 AM | 26 Oct, 2021
- T20 World Cup: Taliban greet Afghanistan team for defeating Scotland09:36 AM | 26 Oct, 2021
- Petrol price likely to be increased by Rs7 per litre09:01 AM | 26 Oct, 2021
- Pakistan reports 572 new Covid cases, six deaths08:30 AM | 26 Oct, 2021
- Mira Sethi questions the definition of masculinity that targets ...07:15 PM | 25 Oct, 2021
- Twitter hilariously trolls Akshay Kumar after Pakistan's victory ...05:38 PM | 25 Oct, 2021
- Babar Azam's father breaks into tears after Pakistan’s victory ...04:46 PM | 25 Oct, 2021
- Pakistani celebrities who passed away in 202102:00 PM | 17 Oct, 2021
- India falls to 101 in Global Hunger Index 2021, 9 ranks below Pakistan10:54 AM | 16 Oct, 2021
- Celebrity deaths in 202111:59 PM | 12 Oct, 2021
- Hollywood stars with surprising hidden talents07:11 PM | 13 Sep, 2021