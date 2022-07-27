Pakistan reports 630 new Covid cases, four deaths as positivity ratio nears 4%

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan reported 620 new cases of Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, as the positivity ratio surged to 3.71 percent.

The National Institute of Health (NIH) in its update on Wednesday said that the virus claimed four another lives taking the overall death toll to 30,474. The tally of total cases has surged to 1,551,871.

The number of patients in critical care was recorded at 191. Pakistan conducted a total of 16,704 tests in the last 24 hours. Around 588 patients have recovered from the contagious virus.

As many as 590,243 coronavirus cases have so far been confirmed in Sindh, 512,176 in Punjab, 221,063 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 137,221 in Islamabad, 35,756 in Balochistan, 43,563 in Azad Kashmir, and 11,849 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Amid fears of six wave of coronavirus, the government has started imposing restrictions to curb the infection rate. Recently, authorities have made it mandatory for passengers travelling on public transport and domestic flights to wear face masks.