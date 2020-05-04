Pakistan president to participate in virtual NAM summit on coronavirus
ISLAMABAD – President Dr Arif Alvi will today represent Pakistan at the virtual summit of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) that will focus on building a multilateral cooperation to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Special Online Summit of the Heads of State and Government of NAM Member States has been convened at the initiative of President Ilham Aliyev of Azerbaijan, in his capacity as current Chair of the Movement, said a Foreign Office statement.
The summit will conclude with a political Declaration of the Movement “Uniting Against COVID-19” as well as identified measures for enhanced coordination among NAM member states in their common fight against COVID-19.
President Aliyev’s efforts aim at bringing the Movement, at the highest decision-making level, for assessing the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on member states and identifying needs and steps for possible remedies and follow-up measures.
The NAM represents the biggest grouping of countries outside the United Nations, comprising 120 developing countries from Asia, Africa and Latin America. A number of heads of state and government will participate in the virtual summit.
Pakistan is an active member of the Movement and has contributed and shaped tits position on a range of political, legal, economic and social issues.
President Dr Arif Alvi had represented Pakistan at the 18th Summit of NAM in Baku in October 2019.
