Under-19 World Cup: England set Pakistan 211-run target in opener

In their opening match of the Under-19 World Cup in Harare, Pakistan won the toss against England and opted to field first.

Facing Pakistan’s impressive bowling attack, the English batters failed to play freely and the England Under-19 team was bowled out for 210 runs in the 47th over.

For England, Falconer was the top scorer with 66 runs.

From Pakistan’s side, Ahmed Hussain claimed three wickets, while Ali Raza, Abdul Subhan, and Momin Qamar took two wickets each.

Speaking in Zimbabwe, Pakistan Under-19 captain Farhan Yousuf said the team decided to bowl first after assessing the conditions.

He added that playing a tri-series at the venue helped them better understand the conditions.

Meanwhile, the England Under-19 captain said his side was coming into the match after winning both of their warm-up games, which put them in a stronger position.

He also stated that England would take the field with two spinners.