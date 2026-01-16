Arrest Imaan Mazari, Hadi Ali within 24 Hours, Islamabad Court Orders police

ISLAMABAD – District and Sessions Court of Islamabad issued fresh arrest warrants for Imaan Mazari and Hadi Ali Chatha, ordering law enforcement to arrest them within 24 hours and present them in court. The warrants were issued during the hearing of the highly controversial tweets case against the two individuals.

During the hearing, DIG Operations and the Director of NCCIA appeared before Additional Sessions Judge Afzal Mujoka, who did not hide his frustration over the failure to execute previous arrest warrants. The judge remarked sharply, “If a person cannot be arrested in Islamabad, what will we do in Balochistan or other provinces?”

Investigating officer Imran Haider told the court that the accused were deliberately avoiding arrest and were not present at their listed residences. NCCIA officials added that a four-member team had been formed to carry out the arrests, but both Mazari and Ali were nowhere to be found.

Despite requests from the authorities for more time, the court set a strict deadline, granting 24 hours for the police to apprehend the accused. Judge Mujoka further ordered that the arrested individuals be presented via video link in court tomorrow and emphasized that the warrants must be executed without delay.

The court also instructed the police to submit a detailed report on the arrests by 11:00 AM tomorrow, leaving law enforcement with little room for delay.

The case has captured nationwide attention, as it highlights not only the legal consequences of controversial social media activity but also raises questions about the effectiveness of law enforcement in high-profile cases.