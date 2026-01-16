Lahoris to enjoy four-day weekend next month; full details here

LAHORE – Lahore residents are set to enjoy extended four-day holiday in first week of February! With Basant festivities around the corner, authorities are considering declaring Friday, February 4, an extra public holiday.

Along with Kashmir Day holiday on February 5 and the regular weekend, this could give residents an uninterrupted long weekend to celebrate in style.

Officials say the move aims to make Basant celebrations safer and more enjoyable, while also easing traffic congestion and curbing unnecessary motorcycle rides across the metropolis. Colorful Basant events are slated for February 6, 7, and 8, ensuring citizens have plenty of time to take part in the festival fun.

If approved, the residents of Lahore could be in for one of the city’s longest and most festive weekends of the year.

The city’s administration rolled out strict rules to ensure a safe celebration. Kite flying will be allowed from February 6 to 8, while kite sales will run from February 1 to 8. Only registered sellers and manufacturers can trade kites, all linked with QR codes for tracking.

Charkhi (spools) are banned, and dangerous strings like nylon, metallic, or chemically coated types are strictly prohibited. Children under 18 are not allowed to fly kites, with parents held accountable for violations, carrying fines up to Rs100,000. Motorcyclists must use protective wires to prevent accidents.

Authorities warn that anyone using hazardous strings could face up to five years in prison and fines up to Rs2 million. After decades, Lahore is set for a colorful, but tightly controlled Basant celebration.