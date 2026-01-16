UHS First Selection List for Punjab’s Govt Dental Colleges

LAHORE – University of Health Sciences (UHS) unveiled first selection list for government dental colleges in Punjab, sending waves of excitement across aspiring dentists.

The competition was fierce, with minimum merit for BDS admissions recorded at an impressive 94.3273%.

Leading merit chart is De’Montmorency College of Dentistry, Lahore, boasting highest merit of 94.58%. Close behind is Nishtar Institute of Dentistry, Multan, with a merit of 94.43%, followed by Fatima Jinnah Dental College, Lahore at 94.37%, and Dental Institute, Punjab Medical College, Faisalabad, matching the minimum threshold at 94.32%.

The selection list is now live on UHS website, and eager candidates can check their names immediately. Punjab’s four government dental colleges offer a total of 235 open merit seats, making every fraction of a percent crucial in this highly competitive race.

Selected candidates must submit their fees by January 21, with fee challans available for download directly from the UHS admission portal. With top marks soaring so high, the stakes have never been greater for future dental professionals in Punjab.