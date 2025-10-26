UHS MDCAT 2025 – Check Paper and Answer Keys for 26 October 2025

LAHORE – University of Health Sciences (UHS) is conducting MDCAT 2025 today across Punjab. Thousands of students appeared for the exam to secure MBBS and BDS seats in Pakistan’s top medical colleges.

Thousands of aspiring doctors and dentists appeared in what is one of Pakistan’s most competitive exams, hoping to secure a spot in MBBS and BDS programs.

MDCAT Keys 2025

Candidates are now eagerly awaiting official UHS MDCAT Answer Key 2025, expected to be released soon. Experts predict that this will be the first glimpse of results, allowing candidates to calculate their expected scores and anticipate their chances of admission.

Scoring Made Easy:

Each correct answer awards 1 mark.

No negative marking.

Example: 165 correct answers = 165/200 marks

Expected Cut-Offs:

MBBS: Around 95% aggregate

BDS: Around 89% aggregate

Meanwhile, the PMDC MDCAT 2025 Answer Key is also available for students who appeared in the national entry test held earlier. Candidates can check their answers using their roll number, name, or CNIC.

Minimum passing marks: 60%

Each question carries 1 mark, no penalty for wrong answers.

Final merit lists to be published soon on the UHS website.

This year’s MDCAT 2025 has already created a buzz among students, parents, and medical colleges alike. Stay tuned as we bring instant updates on answer keys, results, and expected merit lists.