PMDC issues exam policy, framework for MDCAT 2025

ISLAMABAD – The Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC) has issued important instructions to universities regarding the MDCAT 2025 exam, emphasizing the mandatory pre-hoc analysis of the papers.

The MDCAT 2025 exam is scheduled for October 26, with 140,125 candidates registered for the test.

A total of 35 examination centers will be set up across the country, and one international center will be established in Riyadh.

Although the exam will be conducted through universities, PMDC will not directly manage the event.

However, the council has provided universities with the examination policy and framework. Additionally, universities have been granted access to the National Item Bank for question development.

PMDC has mandated that universities strictly adhere to its standards during paper setting, development, and printing.

It is essential for universities to conduct a pre-hoc analysis of the exam papers and remove any questions that are not part of the official syllabus.

Furthermore, universities are required to maintain strict confidentiality regarding the question papers. The papers will only be opened in the presence of official witnesses, ensuring transparency and integrity in the process.

Admit cards for the MDCAT exam will be issued to candidates seven days before the exam. Universities are also directed to announce the official results of the exam within seven days after its completion.