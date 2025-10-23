MDCAT 2025: Latest Update amid reports of cancellation

ISLAMABAD – The Medical and Dental College Admission Test (MDCAT) 2025 is around the corner, and there are several speculations circulating about the upcoming test, confusing thousands of medical aspirants.

Amid contrasting information, the Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC) puts all rumors to rest, declaring once and for all that the highly anticipated MDCAT 2025 examination will not be delayed any further.

In a statement, PMDC confirmed that every detail of the exam has been finalized, from booked examination halls across all provinces to fully printed question papers and issued admit cards.

The announcement comes amid mounting student protests and arrests in several cities, with candidates demanding another extension. But the PMDC stood firm, stating that “no further delay is possible” and urging students to stop waiting for postponements and focus on their final preparation.

MDCAT registration portal was opened not once but twice, ensuring every aspiring medical student had the opportunity to sign up. The council added that the exam had already been rescheduled once to accommodate students affected by floods — a concession that will not be repeated.

PMDC said it is fully prepared to conduct the test peacefully and transparently in all provinces. IHC also rejected petitions seeking another postponement, effectively sealing the deal.