MDCAT 2025: Over 140,000 Pakistani aspirants compete for 22,000 MBBS, BDS Seats today

ISLAMABAD – MDCAT 2025 is finally happening today. From Karachi’s bustling exam halls to the quiet corridors of Peshawar and Quetta, more than 140,000 students are sitting side by side, looking to secure MBBS and BDS seats.

The high-stakes medical entry test is being conducted at 32 locations, including an international centre in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia is being held under the supervision of University of Health Sciences (UHS) Lahore, Sukkur IBA University, Khyber Medical University Peshawar, Bolan University of Medical and Health Sciences Quetta, and Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto Medical University Islamabad.

Officials assured that “all necessary measures have been taken to ensure a fair, transparent, and secure examination.” Signal jammers have been installed to block cheating devices, while exam halls have been equipped with comfortable seating, climate control, and drinking water.

The official answer key will be released immediately after the test, with final results expected within a week. Universities must also submit a post-exam analysis report and allow candidates to recheck their marks within three days of result announcement.

Security across Punjab has been tightened to the highest level as question papers were dispatched under armed escort to examination centres ahead of Sunday’s test.

A special meeting chaired by Health Secretary Azmat Mahmood Khan confirmed that the University of Health Sciences (UHS) will conduct the exam in 27 centres across 12 cities.

In Lahore, over 50,000 students are appearing at major venues including Punjab University, LCWU, Government Graduate College for Women (Gulberg), University of Education, BISE Lahore, and Divisional Public School (Township).

A command and control centre has been set up at UHS, supervised by Professor Ahsan Waheed Rathore, while a dedicated helpline will monitor live updates from exam centres.

Mobile phones are strictly banned, invigilators have received special training, and Section 144 has been imposed around all centres to block unauthorized entry. Heavy police deployment, ambulances, and medical teams are stationed outside every venue from 7 a.m. onwards to ensure smooth and safe operations.