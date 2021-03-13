PTI’s Kanwal Shauzab, three children contract Covid-19
Web Desk
09:30 AM | 13 Mar, 2021
PTI’s Kanwal Shauzab, three children contract Covid-19
Share

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) MNA Kanwal Shauzab on Friday tested positive for the novel Covid-19 along with three of her children.

The government spokesperson took to Twitter and wrote ‘Dear friends and family myself and my three kids All have become Covid Positive’.

The ruling party leader also named all of her children, Mohammad Hamza Ali, Zahra Shauzab, and Hussein Chavez, who are now coronavirus infected alongside herself. She further urged for prayers for the family.

Earlier, a number of Pakistani politicians including PTI’s Asad Umar, Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Pakistan People’s Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Saeed Ghani, and Sindh CM Murad Ali Shah, Qasim Suri have contracted the novel Covid-19.

NA Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri contracts COVID-19 ... 06:59 PM | 10 Mar, 2021

QUETTA - National Assembly Deputy Speaker Qasim Ali Suri tested positive for novel coronavirus as Pakistan grapples ...

With the recent surge in Covid-19 cases, the coronavirus positivity ratio in Punjab capital has surged to 12.67 percent as around 991 new cases have been reported in the last 24 hours — the highest number of infections reported in the city in a year.

Covid-19: Pakistan reports 2,338 new cases, 46 ... 08:45 AM | 13 Mar, 2021

ISLAMABAD – At least 46 people lost their lives due to the novel coronavirus infection while 2,338 fresh cases ...

More From This Category
PM Imran felicitates Sanjrani, Afridi on Senate ...
11:21 AM | 13 Mar, 2021
Pakistan, UAE Naval Chiefs discuss defence ...
10:45 AM | 13 Mar, 2021
16 areas of Lahore put under smart-lockdown as UK ...
10:22 AM | 13 Mar, 2021
Covid-19: Pakistan reports 2,338 new cases, 46 ...
08:45 AM | 13 Mar, 2021
South City Hospital collaborates with Services ...
11:36 PM | 12 Mar, 2021
Annoyed Asad Umar leaves PIA plane amid seat ...
11:28 PM | 12 Mar, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Virat Kohli shares adorable photo with Anuskha Sharma after daughter's birth
11:58 PM | 12 Mar, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr