PTI’s Kanwal Shauzab, three children contract Covid-19
Share
ISLAMABAD – Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) MNA Kanwal Shauzab on Friday tested positive for the novel Covid-19 along with three of her children.
The government spokesperson took to Twitter and wrote ‘Dear friends and family myself and my three kids All have become Covid Positive’.
Dear friends and family
My self and
My three kids
All have become Covid Positive
Mohammad Hamza Ali
Zahra Shauzab
& Hussein Chavez
Plz spare few minutes and pray for ME & My kids Health and long life
Will be grateful— Kanwal Shauzab MNA (@KanwalMna) March 12, 2021
The ruling party leader also named all of her children, Mohammad Hamza Ali, Zahra Shauzab, and Hussein Chavez, who are now coronavirus infected alongside herself. She further urged for prayers for the family.
Earlier, a number of Pakistani politicians including PTI’s Asad Umar, Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Pakistan People’s Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Saeed Ghani, and Sindh CM Murad Ali Shah, Qasim Suri have contracted the novel Covid-19.
NA Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri contracts COVID-19 ... 06:59 PM | 10 Mar, 2021
QUETTA - National Assembly Deputy Speaker Qasim Ali Suri tested positive for novel coronavirus as Pakistan grapples ...
With the recent surge in Covid-19 cases, the coronavirus positivity ratio in Punjab capital has surged to 12.67 percent as around 991 new cases have been reported in the last 24 hours — the highest number of infections reported in the city in a year.
Covid-19: Pakistan reports 2,338 new cases, 46 ... 08:45 AM | 13 Mar, 2021
ISLAMABAD – At least 46 people lost their lives due to the novel coronavirus infection while 2,338 fresh cases ...
- PM Imran felicitates Sanjrani, Afridi on Senate election victory11:21 AM | 13 Mar, 2021
- Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan today - 2021-March-13-Updated ...11:05 AM | 13 Mar, 2021
- Pakistan, UAE Naval Chiefs discuss defence collaborations, regional ...10:45 AM | 13 Mar, 2021
- 16 areas of Lahore put under smart-lockdown as UK virus strain spreads10:22 AM | 13 Mar, 2021
- PTI’s Kanwal Shauzab, three children contract Covid-1909:30 AM | 13 Mar, 2021
- Atif Aslam celebrates 38th birthday with family09:54 PM | 12 Mar, 2021
- Love... costs! Couple whose public proposal went viral expelled from ...07:31 PM | 12 Mar, 2021
- Meet ‘Yaroo’ – 7 feet 3 inches tall tribesman from Kurram06:59 PM | 12 Mar, 2021
- 10 celebrities who are left-handed05:11 PM | 28 Feb, 2021
- Pakistan up three places to 105th spot in EIU's 2020 Democracy Index11:13 AM | 7 Feb, 2021
- 5 famous personalities who were banned from social media06:51 PM | 3 Feb, 2021
- Hollywood's top female celebs who lift weights to stay fit02:36 PM | 22 Jan, 2021