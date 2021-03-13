PTI’s Kanwal Shauzab, three children contract Covid-19

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) MNA Kanwal Shauzab on Friday tested positive for the novel Covid-19 along with three of her children.

The government spokesperson took to Twitter and wrote ‘Dear friends and family myself and my three kids All have become Covid Positive’.

Dear friends and family My self and My three kids All have become Covid Positive Mohammad Hamza Ali Zahra Shauzab & Hussein Chavez Plz spare few minutes and pray for ME & My kids Health and long life Will be grateful — Kanwal Shauzab MNA (@KanwalMna) March 12, 2021

The ruling party leader also named all of her children, Mohammad Hamza Ali, Zahra Shauzab, and Hussein Chavez, who are now coronavirus infected alongside herself. She further urged for prayers for the family.

Earlier, a number of Pakistani politicians including PTI’s Asad Umar, Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Pakistan People’s Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Saeed Ghani, and Sindh CM Murad Ali Shah, Qasim Suri have contracted the novel Covid-19.

NA Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri contracts COVID-19 ... 06:59 PM | 10 Mar, 2021 QUETTA - National Assembly Deputy Speaker Qasim Ali Suri tested positive for novel coronavirus as Pakistan grapples ...

With the recent surge in Covid-19 cases, the coronavirus positivity ratio in Punjab capital has surged to 12.67 percent as around 991 new cases have been reported in the last 24 hours — the highest number of infections reported in the city in a year.