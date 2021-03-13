16 areas of Lahore put under smart-lockdown as UK virus strain spreads
LAHORE – Authorities in provincial capital decided to impose smart lockdown in 16 more localities after surge in Covid-19 cases.
A notification issued by the Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department stated that the number of positive cases is constantly increasing in Lahore and there is a serious threat to public health.
It further added that a smart lockdown has been enforced in five areas of Cantt, two areas of Data Ganj Bakhsh Town, three areas of Nishtar Town, four areas of Samanabad Town, one area in Shalimar Town, and one in Wagah Town.
Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) have also been issued while markets, shopping malls, restaurants, offices (public and private) in these areas will remain closed.
Residents will also not be allowed to leave or enter the affected areas while public transport will remain suspended too.
