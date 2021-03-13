Pakistan, UAE Naval Chiefs discuss defence collaborations, regional maritime security

ISLAMABAD – Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi during an official visit to United Arab Emirates (UAE) met with Chief of Staff UAE Armed Forces Lt General Hamad Mohamed Thani Al Rumaithi and Commander UAE Naval Forces Rear Admiral (Pilot) Saeed Bin Hamdan Al Nahyan separately.

According to the Spokesperson of the Pakistan Navy, the Admiral was received by the Commander Naval Forces of UAE and was presented ceremonial the guard of honour. He was also given a comprehensive briefing on the UAE Navy. The Admiral was also given a tour of the Shipbuilding Facility, Naval Forces Institute and Ghantout Naval Base at Abu Dhabi.

Both sides discussed matters of bilateral naval collaboration and regional maritime security. The Naval Chief emphasized Pakistan Navy’s initiative for ensuring maritime security in the region through Regional Maritime Security Patrols (RMSP) and participation in Combined Maritime Force.

The Naval Chief also thanked Commander UAE Naval Forces for participation in Multinational Maritime Exercise AMAN-21. Commander UAE Naval Forces acknowledged Pakistan Navy’s efforts and commitment in support of collaborative maritime security and appreciated the successful conduct of Exercise AMAN-21.

Later, during his meeting with the Chief of Staff UAE Armed Forces, professional matters of mutual interest including bilateral defence collaboration were discussed.

The Naval Chief also stressed cooperation between the armed forces of both countries through bilateral exercises and training programs. The dignitaries acknowledged the importance of strong military cooperation among the two countries.

The visit is expected to further strengthen and expand ties between the two countries in general and the Armed forces in particular.