‘Together for Peace’ – Pakistan Navy hosts multinational naval exercise AMAN next month

11:12 PM | 30 Jan, 2021
‘Together for Peace’ – Pakistan Navy hosts multinational naval exercise AMAN next month
Share

KARACHI – Pakistan Navy is going to host multinational naval exercise “AMAN” on February 21 under the slogan “Together for Peace”.

The exercise, which was first held in 2007 and is conducted every year in February , is a manifestation of Pakistan Navy’s resolve for peace and stability in the region and to further promote International cooperation.

Around 45 countries including US, China, Russia, UK, Turkey, Bangladesh, Srilanka, Indonesia, Malaysia, GCC, African Union Countries and others are participating with aircraft carriers, frigate ships, special operation forces and observers are participating in this exercise.

Pakistan Navy releases first promo for Aman 2021 ... 08:48 PM | 24 Jan, 2021

Pakistan Navy has released the first promo for Aman 2021, the annual multinational naval peace exercises. This year, ...

More From This Category
‘Good news’ – Pakistan expected to receive ...
08:55 PM | 30 Jan, 2021
Mufti Abdul Qavi caught partying again… leaked ...
09:24 PM | 30 Jan, 2021
Another minor boy spotted driving car on busy ...
07:56 PM | 30 Jan, 2021
FBR surpasses 7-month tax collection target by Rs ...
05:51 PM | 30 Jan, 2021
Pakistan airlifts China-made COVID vaccine ...
05:02 PM | 30 Jan, 2021
Pakistan's Bilquis Edhi declared ‘Person of two ...
03:45 PM | 30 Jan, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Pakistani actor Shaan Shahid mourns mother's death
09:08 PM | 30 Jan, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr