‘Together for Peace’ – Pakistan Navy hosts multinational naval exercise AMAN next month

KARACHI – Pakistan Navy is going to host multinational naval exercise “AMAN” on February 21 under the slogan “Together for Peace”.

The exercise, which was first held in 2007 and is conducted every year in February , is a manifestation of Pakistan Navy’s resolve for peace and stability in the region and to further promote International cooperation.

Around 45 countries including US, China, Russia, UK, Turkey, Bangladesh, Srilanka, Indonesia, Malaysia, GCC, African Union Countries and others are participating with aircraft carriers, frigate ships, special operation forces and observers are participating in this exercise.