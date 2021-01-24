Pakistan Navy releases first promo for Aman 2021 maritime peace exercises
08:48 PM | 24 Jan, 2021
Pakistan Navy releases first promo for Aman 2021 maritime peace exercises
Pakistan Navy has released the first promo for Aman 2021, the annual multinational naval peace exercises.

This year, naval forces from 40 countries will take part in the event that was first held in 2007 and is held in February every year.

The peace exercise aims to facilitate maritime cooperation between the participating countries and promote Pakistan’s positive image. The event also plays a big role in maintaining regional and international maritime peace.

