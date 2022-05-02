Load-shedding cut to zero ahead of Eid in Pakistan, claims energy ministry
ISLAMABAD – Pakistan's Energy Ministry has announced that load-shedding in the country has been reduced to zero in line with the directives of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.
In a tweet on Sunday, the ministry said that the Power Division added 2,500 megawatts of additional electricity to the national grid to end the power outage.
The development comes as Pakistan is set to observe Eid-ul-Fitr tomorrow (Tuesday).
The ministry said that it is constantly striving for uninterrupted power supply during and after Eid holidays.
الحمدللہ— Ministry of Energy (@MoWP15) May 1, 2022
وزیراعظم شہباز شریف کے وعدے کے مطابق آج یکم مئی صبح 5 بجے سے ملک میں لوڈ شیڈنگ صفر کر دی گئی ہے
وزارت توانائی نے بھرپور کوشش سے 2500 میگا واٹ سے زائد اضافی بجلی سسٹم میں شامل کی ہے
عید تعطیلات اور بعد ازاں بجلی کی بلا تعطل فراہمی کے لیے وزارت مستقل کوشاں ہے۔
Last week, the Ministry of Power announced to enhance generation by nearly 2000MW from 1st May.
“Load-shedding in most areas would be 50% less tomorrow & will continue to decline thereafter, except in low-recovery feeders” it had said in a tweet.
Last month, Pakistanis faced 8 to 15 hours of scheduled and unscheduled power outages on a daily basis across the country.
Karachi, Lahore, Peshawar, Rawalpindi, Quetta, Swat, Multan, Badin and the country’s other cities witnessed the massive outages that prompted the government to take up the matter on urgent basis and resolve it.
