Load-shedding cut to zero ahead of Eid in Pakistan, claims energy ministry 
Web Desk
12:26 PM | 2 May, 2022
Load-shedding cut to zero ahead of Eid in Pakistan, claims energy ministry 
Source: File Photo
Share

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan's Energy Ministry has announced that load-shedding in the country has been reduced to zero in line with the directives of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

In a tweet on Sunday, the ministry said that the Power Division added 2,500 megawatts of additional electricity to the national grid to end the power outage.

The development comes as Pakistan is set to observe Eid-ul-Fitr tomorrow (Tuesday).

The ministry said that it is constantly striving for uninterrupted power supply during and after Eid holidays.

Last week, the Ministry of Power announced to enhance generation by nearly 2000MW from 1st May.

“Load-shedding in most areas would be 50% less tomorrow & will continue to decline thereafter, except in low-recovery feeders” it had said in a tweet.

Last month, Pakistanis faced 8 to 15 hours of scheduled and unscheduled power outages on a daily basis across the country.

Karachi, Lahore, Peshawar, Rawalpindi, Quetta, Swat, Multan, Badin and the country’s other cities witnessed the massive outages that prompted the government to take up the matter on urgent basis and resolve it. 

Pakistanis witness 8 to 15 hours of loadshedding 09:33 AM | 24 Apr, 2022

KARACHI – The prolonged loadshedding has been causing difficulties for public to perform their daily chores, ...

More From This Category
NAB Lahore defends probe against Farah Khan
01:05 PM | 2 May, 2022
World peace organisation speaks against death ...
11:54 AM | 2 May, 2022
Religious minister responds to two Eids' ...
11:16 AM | 2 May, 2022
World celebrates Eid-ul-Fitr with religious ...
10:16 AM | 2 May, 2022
PML-N minister Ahsan Iqbal trolled for ...
09:47 AM | 2 May, 2022
HRCP calls for withdrawal of blasphemy cases ...
09:09 AM | 2 May, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Watch: Babar Azam stitches Ghilaf-e-Kaaba in Saudi Arabia
10:40 AM | 2 May, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr