PM Imran says govt’s policies led to revival of investors' confidence
Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that the pro-investor policies of the government led to the revival of investors’ confidence.
He expressed these views while talking to a delegation of Coca Cola Icecek Company in Islamabad on Friday. He said there were golden investment opportunities in Pakistan for foreign investors.
The Prime Minister welcomed the investment by the company in Pakistan particularly the future plans in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The delegation apprised the Prime Minister that work on their new beverage plant in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa would start soon to generate numerous jobs, revenue and opportunities for allied industries.
The delegation also presented to the Prime Minister a report on the socio-economic impact by the company’s investment in Pakistan.
They also thanked the government for the facilitation extended to the company in its investment ventures.
