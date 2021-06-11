Soldier martyred, two terrorists gunned down in Kharan operation
Web Desk
01:57 PM | 11 Jun, 2021
Soldier martyred, two terrorists gunned down in Kharan operation
Share

RAWALPINDI – A soldier was martyred while two terrorists were gunned down in an operation in Kharan District of Balochistan, said ISPR.

According to a statement released by Pakistan military’s media wing, the security forces conducted an intelligence-based operation in the Hulmerg areas of District Kharan.

Two terrorists involved in various acts of violence and terrorism against innocent civilians as well as security forces were killed during the operation.

A significant quantity of arms and ammunition was recovered from the hideout of the terrorists, said ISPR.

During the exchange of fire, one soldier of Frontier Corps Balochistan, Sepoy Fidaur Rehman, embraced martyrdom.

As per the ISPR statement, the security forces are fully committed to defending the motherland against the nefarious designs of such inimical elements and shall protect the hard-earned peace and stability in Balochistan, even at any cost.

