Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan today - 2021-March-13-Updated 11:00 AM
Web Desk
11:05 AM | 13 Mar, 2021
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on March 13, 2021 (Saturday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 11:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 157 157.60
Euro EUR 185.50 187
UK Pound Sterling GBP 218.50 221.50
U.A.E Dirham AED 42.50 43
Saudi Riyal SAR 41.50 42
Australian Dollar AUD 119.50 121.50
Bahrain Dinar BHD 399.80 401.80
Canadian Dollar CAD 123.50 125.50
China Yuan CNY 24.25 24.40
Danish Krone DKK 23.85 24.15
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 17.15 17.40
Indian Rupee INR 2.12 2.19
Japanese Yen JPY 1.55 1.58
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 497 499.50
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 38.55 38.90
New Zealand Dollar NZD 104 104.70
Norwegians Krone NOK 17.90 18.15
Omani Riyal OMR 408 410
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 41.70 42.05
Singapore Dollar SGD 115 116.50
Swedish Korona SEK 18.20 18.45
Swiss Franc CHF 173.80 174.70
Thai Bhat THB 5.20 5.30

