Covid-19 : Pakistan logs 556 new infections, positivity rate crosses 1pc
Web Desk
09:26 AM | 1 Jan, 2022
Covid-19 : Pakistan logs 556 new infections, positivity rate crosses 1pc
Share

ISLAMABAD − At least 6 people died of the novel disease while 556 contracted the disease in the last 24 hours, National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) said Saturday.

According to the latest statistics, the overall toll has now surged to 28,933 whereas the number of total infections now stood at 1,295,933.

Pakistan conducted a total of 51,141 cases in the last 24 hours whereas the positivity ratio stood at 1.08 percent. The number of patients in critical care was 629. Around 479 patients have recovered from the virus and the total recoveries stood at 1,256,816.

As of Saturday, the total count of active cases in the South Asian country was recorded at 10,184.

As many as 482,029 coronavirus cases have so far been confirmed in Sindh, 445,107 in Punjab, 181,402 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 108,666 in Islamabad, 33,638 in Balochistan, 34,662 in Azad Kashmir, and 10,429 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Covid-19: Omicron on the rise in Pakistan 10:27 AM | 31 Dec, 2021

KARACHI – Eleven family members tested positive for Omicron, the new variant of the coronavirus, in ...

Moreover, 13,070 individuals have lost their lives to the pandemic in Punjab so far, 7,670 in Sindh, 5,930 in KP, 967 in Islamabad, 746 in Azad Kashmir, 364 in Balochistan, and 186 in Gilgit Baltistan.

More From This Category
PIA to resume flights to Europe in first quarter ...
11:55 PM | 31 Dec, 2021
Pakistan hikes petrol, diesel prices by Rs4 on ...
11:19 PM | 31 Dec, 2021
Pakistan’s Top News Moments of 2021
10:47 PM | 31 Dec, 2021
PML-N’s Bilal Yasin wounded in Lahore ...
08:39 PM | 31 Dec, 2021
Pakistan-China joint research chamber launched in ...
06:41 PM | 31 Dec, 2021
Pakistan seizes over 1,000 bank accounts for ...
05:59 PM | 31 Dec, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Areeba Habib ties the knot in a beautiful Nikkah ceremony (VIDEOS)
05:36 PM | 31 Dec, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr