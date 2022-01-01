Covid-19 : Pakistan logs 556 new infections, positivity rate crosses 1pc

ISLAMABAD − At least 6 people died of the novel disease while 556 contracted the disease in the last 24 hours, National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) said Saturday.

According to the latest statistics, the overall toll has now surged to 28,933 whereas the number of total infections now stood at 1,295,933.

Pakistan conducted a total of 51,141 cases in the last 24 hours whereas the positivity ratio stood at 1.08 percent. The number of patients in critical care was 629. Around 479 patients have recovered from the virus and the total recoveries stood at 1,256,816.

Statistics 1 Jan 22:

Total Tests in Last 24 Hours: 51,141

Positive Cases: 556

Positivity %: 1.08%

Deaths :6

Patients on Critical Care: 629 — NCOC (@OfficialNcoc) January 1, 2022

As of Saturday, the total count of active cases in the South Asian country was recorded at 10,184.

As many as 482,029 coronavirus cases have so far been confirmed in Sindh, 445,107 in Punjab, 181,402 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 108,666 in Islamabad, 33,638 in Balochistan, 34,662 in Azad Kashmir, and 10,429 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Moreover, 13,070 individuals have lost their lives to the pandemic in Punjab so far, 7,670 in Sindh, 5,930 in KP, 967 in Islamabad, 746 in Azad Kashmir, 364 in Balochistan, and 186 in Gilgit Baltistan.