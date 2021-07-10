KP bans unvaccinated people from wedding functions, indoor dining

PESHAWAR – On Friday, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa authorities approved a restriction that would prevent unvaccinated people to attend wedding ceremonies along with indoor dining.

Reports quoting officials cited that people vaccinated against the novel Covid-19 will only get permission to attend wedding functions and indoor dining.

KP provincial home and tribal affairs department discussed the move with restaurants representatives and wedding halls association, under the new standard operating procedures to contain the fourth wave of the deadly virus.

The wedding hall associations and restaurants representatives agreed to the decision of the provincial authorities and also assured the government that they would vaccinate their staff at the earliest besides ensuring that only vaccinated people were allowed in the halls. The association also vowed to take action against violators of the government guidelines.

Meanwhile, the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) has chalked out a strategy to handle the looming fourth wave of COVID-19 as the country confirmed cases of the Delta variant that first surfaced in India.

The top coronavirus monitoring body has declared the “Indian variant” as “extremely dangerous” and warned that the fourth wave could carry heavy consequences if precautionary measures were not taken to curb the spread of the Delta variant.

NCOC said that vaccination drive has been paced up while measures are being taken for strict implementation of SOPs.It said that suggestions pertaining to limit unnecessary movement on the occasion of Eidul Azha, adding that these will be implemented keeping in view the positivity rate.