KP bans unvaccinated people from wedding functions, indoor dining
Share
PESHAWAR – On Friday, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa authorities approved a restriction that would prevent unvaccinated people to attend wedding ceremonies along with indoor dining.
Reports quoting officials cited that people vaccinated against the novel Covid-19 will only get permission to attend wedding functions and indoor dining.
KP provincial home and tribal affairs department discussed the move with restaurants representatives and wedding halls association, under the new standard operating procedures to contain the fourth wave of the deadly virus.
The wedding hall associations and restaurants representatives agreed to the decision of the provincial authorities and also assured the government that they would vaccinate their staff at the earliest besides ensuring that only vaccinated people were allowed in the halls. The association also vowed to take action against violators of the government guidelines.
Meanwhile, the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) has chalked out a strategy to handle the looming fourth wave of COVID-19 as the country confirmed cases of the Delta variant that first surfaced in India.
Fourth wave of Covid – Pakistan announces new ... 05:56 PM | 9 Jul, 2021
ISLAMABAD – The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) has chalked out a strategy to handle the looming ...
The top coronavirus monitoring body has declared the “Indian variant” as “extremely dangerous” and warned that the fourth wave could carry heavy consequences if precautionary measures were not taken to curb the spread of the Delta variant.
NCOC said that vaccination drive has been paced up while measures are being taken for strict implementation of SOPs.It said that suggestions pertaining to limit unnecessary movement on the occasion of Eidul Azha, adding that these will be implemented keeping in view the positivity rate.
NCOC makes Covid vaccination mandatory for staff, ... 02:26 PM | 4 Jul, 2021
ISLAMABAD – Pakistan’s top monitoring body makes Covid vaccination mandatory for animal sellers across the ...
- KP bans unvaccinated people from wedding functions, indoor dining02:32 PM | 10 Jul, 2021
- Crocodile eats 4-year-old girl alive in front of his mother in Sukkur01:39 PM | 10 Jul, 2021
- US Defense Chief calls on int’l community to mediate for a ...01:05 PM | 10 Jul, 2021
- Pakistan likely to challenge UK high court’s decision in Reko Diq ...12:25 PM | 10 Jul, 2021
- Hammad Shah arrested for torturing woman in Rawalpindi11:48 AM | 10 Jul, 2021
- WATCH – When Jannat Mirza wanted to jump without a life jacket04:53 PM | 9 Jul, 2021
- Yasir Hussain reveals why Iqra Aziz works less after marriage02:58 PM | 9 Jul, 2021
- Maya Ali sets the internet on fire in gorgeous black outfit02:50 PM | 9 Jul, 2021
- World’s most powerful passports in 2021: Where does Pakistan stand?03:35 PM | 7 Jul, 2021
- 16 Pakistani universities among Asia's top 50002:36 PM | 8 Jun, 2021
- Famous figures who survived serious plane incidents07:21 PM | 29 May, 2021
- Best anti-aging foods to look younger09:47 PM | 18 May, 2021