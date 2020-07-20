India reports record 40,400 new COVID-19 cases

NEW DELHI – India has confirmed over 40,400 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, a record high for the South Asian country, up from over 38,900 new cases on the previous day), with the total number of infected people surging to 1,118,043, the Health ministry said on Monday.

The country's death toll from the coronavirus has grown by 681 to 27,497 over the same period of time, with the number of cured coronavirus patients topping 700,000 after increasing by 22,663.

As many as 390,459 people infected with COVID-19 are currently receiving medical treatment.

The central state of Maharashtra still accounts for the majority of India's cases, with 310,455 confirmed infections (after an over 9,500 single-day spike), followed by the southern state of Tamil Nadu with 170,693 cases, and the National Capital Territory of Delhi with 122,793 cases.

Since surpassing Russia in confirmed cases in early July, India remains the third worst-affected country, behind the United States and Brazil.

A country of 1.4 billion people, India has been conducting nearly 10,000 tests per million people. More than 300,000 samples are being tested every day now, compared to just a few hundred in March, according to the Indian Council of Medical Research, India’s top medical research body.