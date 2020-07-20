Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas celebrate two years of their engagement

01:43 PM | 20 Jul, 2020
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas celebrate two years of their engagement
Share

Starting of with a strong friendship, to an inspiring relationship and later tying the knot for eternity; Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas definitely are couple goals.

The global icon recently took to Instagram to celebrate two years of her engagement with Nick Jonas and we can't stop obsessing over the love birds.

Sharing an aww-worthy picture with her husband, Priyanka wrote, “To the greatest joy of my life. 2 years ago on this day you asked me to marry you!”

She continued, “I may have been speechless then but I say yes every moment of everyday since.”

“In the most unprecedented time you made this weekend so incredibly memorable. Thank you for thinking of me all the time. I am the luckiest girl in the world! I love you @nickjonas,” concluded the 'Sky Is Pink' actor.

Reposting Priyanka's story on Instagram, Nick wrote: “Happy 2 year engagement anniversary baby.”

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas made their first public appearance at the Met Gala 2017. The happy couple tied the knot a year later in a lavish celebration in India.

Have more to add to the story? Comment below and stay tuned for more!

More From This Category
Esra Bilgic follows Ayesha Omar on Instagram
06:11 PM | 20 Jul, 2020
A tearful Kanye West launches presidential ...
05:23 PM | 20 Jul, 2020
Kinza Razzak set for her ARY Digital debut as ...
05:05 PM | 20 Jul, 2020
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas celebrate two ...
01:43 PM | 20 Jul, 2020
Humayun Saeed shares first official picture of ...
01:20 PM | 20 Jul, 2020
Asim Azhar opens up about his bond with Hania ...
12:15 PM | 20 Jul, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Esra Bilgic follows Ayesha Omar on Instagram
06:11 PM | 20 Jul, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr