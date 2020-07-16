Pakistan minister tells reason behind reduction in coronavirus cases

ISLAMABAD – Planning Minister Asad Umar Thursday apparently rejected allegations that the government has reduced coronavirus testing to show decline in infection, saying it is not behind the recent downward trajectory.

The minister during a meeting of the NCOC said the number of COVID-19 cases declined due to people's better attitude regarding precautionary measures and administrative measures, including smart lockdown; not because of reduction in tests.

Sharing data of the coronavirus tests and cases, Asad Umar said 23,403 average COVID-19 tests were conducted from June 1 to 15 while the number of tests from July 1 to 15 was 22,969. He said average Coronavirus cases from June 1 to 15 were 5056 while their number in the corresponding period in July was 3097.

He has urged the provincial governments to ensure public adherence to precautionary measures during Eid-ul-Azha to contain spread of coronavirus.

He said necessary steps should be taken for holding cattle markets.

He warned that any carelessness in observance of precautionary measures during Eid-ul-Azha may lead to a fresh spike in coronavirus cases. He said public health and their protection is top priority of the government.