Humayun Saeed shares first official picture of Imran Ashraf's son

Pakistani actor Imran Ashraf has shared multiple pictures of his little boy Roham, on Instagram, but always made sure that his face wasn't visible.

However, on the wedding anniversary of Imran and Kiran this year, actor Humayun Saeed revealed the first ever picture of the couple's first born and people can't stop gushing about how adorable the one-year-old is.

In his recent Instagram post Humayun shared that he was promised by to be the first one to show Roham's face.

Posting a picture of himself with Roham, Humayun wrote, "Happy wedding anniversary to dearest Imran Ashraf and Kiran Imran! Imran had promised me that Roham's first picture will be posted by me so here's introducing their son Roham to all of you for the very first time ever."

"May Allah bless the entire family and give them long, happy and healthy lives. Ameen," Humayun concluded.

Imran commented under the picture and thanked Humayun. "Roham ki ankhoon mein aap k liya wohi pyar hai ... jo meri ankhon mein ap k liya hai (In Roham's eyes I see the same love for you as I have) thanks for everything Humayun bhai (brother). Aap nai mujhay us waqt izat aur pyar diya jab mujhay koi serious nahi laita tha (You respected me at that time when no one took me seriously)," he said.

