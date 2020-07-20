Humayun Saeed shares first official picture of Imran Ashraf's son
Share
Pakistani actor Imran Ashraf has shared multiple pictures of his little boy Roham, on Instagram, but always made sure that his face wasn't visible.
However, on the wedding anniversary of Imran and Kiran this year, actor Humayun Saeed revealed the first ever picture of the couple's first born and people can't stop gushing about how adorable the one-year-old is.
In his recent Instagram post Humayun shared that he was promised by to be the first one to show Roham's face.
View this post on Instagram
Happy wedding anniversary to dearest Imran Ashraf and Kiran Imran! Imran had promised me that Roham's first picture will be posted by me so here's introducing their son Roham to all of you for the very first time ever. May Allah bless the entire family and give them long, happy and healthy lives. Ameen @imranashrafawan @kiranashfaquehusseindar
Posting a picture of himself with Roham, Humayun wrote, "Happy wedding anniversary to dearest Imran Ashraf and Kiran Imran! Imran had promised me that Roham's first picture will be posted by me so here's introducing their son Roham to all of you for the very first time ever."
"May Allah bless the entire family and give them long, happy and healthy lives. Ameen," Humayun concluded.
Imran commented under the picture and thanked Humayun. "Roham ki ankhoon mein aap k liya wohi pyar hai ... jo meri ankhon mein ap k liya hai (In Roham's eyes I see the same love for you as I have) thanks for everything Humayun bhai (brother). Aap nai mujhay us waqt izat aur pyar diya jab mujhay koi serious nahi laita tha (You respected me at that time when no one took me seriously)," he said.
Have more to add to the story? Comment below and stay tuned for more!
- PM Imran chairs federal cabinet meeting today09:54 AM | 21 Jul, 2020
- Pakistan blocks Bigo, issues final warning to Tik Tok09:06 AM | 21 Jul, 2020
- PM Imran directs to ensure easy nationwide access to internet08:26 AM | 21 Jul, 2020
- Pakistan surpasses 265,000 cases of coronavirus – 5,631 confirmed ...11:47 PM | 20 Jul, 2020
- realme C11 launched with MediaTek G35 SoC in Pakistan10:42 PM | 20 Jul, 2020
- A tearful Kanye West launches presidential campaign with unorthodox ...05:23 PM | 20 Jul, 2020
- Kinza Razzak set for her ARY Digital debut as Faysal Quraishi's ...05:05 PM | 20 Jul, 2020
- Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas celebrate two years of their engagement01:43 PM | 20 Jul, 2020
- When Is Eid Al Fitr 2020? ... So The Curiosity Begins!06:42 PM | 12 May, 2020
- Top five health benefits of eating watermelon04:08 PM | 7 May, 2020
- How to lose weight during Ramadan Kareem03:18 PM | 28 Apr, 2020
- Ramadan 2020: Keep yourself healthy with these 5 nutritional tips12:49 PM | 23 Apr, 2020