PTI lawmaker in KP survives coronavirus
Web Desk
02:36 PM | 6 Apr, 2020
Peshawar: Abdul Salam Afridi, a lawmaker of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) from Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Assembly has recovered from the novel coronavirus 10 days after he was afflicted with the virus.

Afridi, who belongs to Nayabut Manga area where the first death of coronavirus was reported, in a video message posted on Twitter, thanked his wellwishers for praying for his health recovery.

He vowed to serve the public and continue fulfilling his responsibilities effectively in the future.

