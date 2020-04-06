PTI lawmaker in KP survives coronavirus
Peshawar: Abdul Salam Afridi, a lawmaker of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) from Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Assembly has recovered from the novel coronavirus 10 days after he was afflicted with the virus.
Afridi, who belongs to Nayabut Manga area where the first death of coronavirus was reported, in a video message posted on Twitter, thanked his wellwishers for praying for his health recovery.
مردان :رکن صوبائی اسمبلی عبدالسلام آفریدی کورونا وائرس سے صحتیاب— PTI Peshawar (@PTIPeshawar) April 6, 2020
عبدالسلام آفریدی کا ٹسٹ نیگٹیو اگیا۔
صحتیابی پر اللہ کا شکر ادا کر تا ہوں
بہت جلد اپنے حلقے اور مردان کے عوام کی خدمت کے لئے ان کے ساتھ ہوں گا۔
#PakistanFightsCorona#KPKUpdates pic.twitter.com/mARItZkQ9X
He vowed to serve the public and continue fulfilling his responsibilities effectively in the future.
