ANP's Secretary General tests positive for coronavirus
Web Desk
07:55 PM | 19 May, 2020
ANP's Secretary General tests positive for coronavirus
Share

PESHAWAR – The Secretary General of Awami National Party (ANP), Mian Iftikhar Hussain has been tested as coronavirus positive.

In a statement issued from Bacha Khan Markaz on Tuesday, ANP spokesman Zahid Khan confirmed that "Mian Iftikhar Hussain has isolated himself and now he is in quarantine."

The ANP spokesman has appealed the party workers to pray for early recovery of the secretary general and avoid visiting him in connections with offering condolence over the death of his brother as no member of his family was meeting anyone.

Hussain's brother Mian Mohammad Sarir recently died of coronavirus.

Ghulam Ahmed Bilour tests positive for COVID-19 08:36 PM | 18 May, 2020

ISLAMABAD – Awami National Party (ANP) leader Ghulam Ahmed Bilour was tested positive for the ...

More From This Category
Pakistan resumes train operations months after ...
07:57 PM | 20 May, 2020
Pakistan launches Covid-19 Telehealth Portal, ...
07:28 PM | 20 May, 2020
Three Pakistani injured in unprovoked Indian ...
04:45 PM | 20 May, 2020
Pakistan welcomes OIC statement condemning Indian ...
03:53 PM | 20 May, 2020
Punjab Assembly deputy speaker recovers from ...
03:26 PM | 20 May, 2020
Governor Ismail to lead tiger force in Sindh
03:08 PM | 20 May, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Gohar Rasheed, Osman Khalid Butt don’t feel threatened by the popularity of Turkish ...
06:53 PM | 20 May, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr