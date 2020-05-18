Ghulam Ahmed Bilour tests positive for COVID-19

ISLAMABAD – Awami National Party (ANP) leader Ghulam Ahmed Bilour was tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

The former minister has been quite unwell for the past two days and showing symptoms, therefore, took a Covid-19 test that turned out to be positive, a private news channel reported on Monday while quoting Member of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Samar Bilour as saying.

She said that the ANP leader was observing self-isolated at his house.