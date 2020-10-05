India's coronavirus cases rise to 6.63 million

Deaths from COVID-19 infections rise by 903 to 102,685 in the South Asian country
Web Desk
12:58 PM | 5 Oct, 2020
Share

NEW DELHI – India's coronavirus case tally rose by 74,442 in the last 24 hours to 6.63 million on Monday morning, data from the health ministry showed.

Deaths from coronavirus infections rose by 903 to 102,685, the ministry said. 

India's death toll from the novel coronavirus rose past 100,000 on Saturday, only the third country in the world to reach that bleak milestone, after the United States and Brazil, and its epidemic shows no sign of abating.

Last week, India further eased restrictions and permitted states to open schools and movie theatres.

