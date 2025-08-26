Sonu Nigam credits Pakistani legend Attaullah Khan Esakhelvi for his breakthrough

India’s internationally renowned playback singer Sonu Nigam has paid tribute to Pakistan’s legendary singer Attaullah Khan Esakhelvi, calling him his mentor.

In a recent interview, Sonu Nigam revealed that his first major career breakthrough came when he sang Attaullah Khan Esakhelvi’s famous song, “Achha Sila Diya Tu Ne Mere Pyar Ka.”

He added that the song not only brought his voice recognition across India but also opened doors to success for him.

Sonu Nigam emotionally stated that Attaullah Khan Esakhelvi is a great person and has played a significant role in his life. After hearing his rendition, Attaullah himself called him, saying, “Mr. Sonu, I am Attaullah Khan Esakhelvi from Pakistan, and you sang my song very well.”

Sonu Nigam also shared that he was only 19 years old at the time, and it was a memorable moment. The song marked a turning point in his career.

This revelation has amazed Sonu Nigam’s fans and made Pakistani music lovers proud that an Indian superstar credited a Pakistani legend for his success.