Google Drive introduces video editing feature with Google vids integration

Tech giant Google has introduced a video editing feature in Google Drive.

Recently, the company had rolled out several updates on its cloud storage platform, including automatic captioning, a visual redesign, instant playback for newly updated videos, timestamped transcripts, and even a YouTube-like thumbnail preview feature.

The latest addition is Google Workspace’s integration of Google Vids. Soon, Workspace domain users will see a purple Google Vids icon at the top-right corner while playing videos in Drive.

Clicking the icon will open the video in Google Vids, where users can trim, add music, insert text overlays, and perform other editing tasks.

After editing, the video is saved as a Vids file, which can then be exported or saved separately.

However, the update has some limitations: the feature only supports MP4, QuickTime, OGG, and WebM videos that are under 35 minutes in duration and less than 4GB in size.