Sindh suspends physical classes till grade 8 from Tuesday

KARACHI – The Sindh Education Department has announced it will suspend physical classes till grade 8 of all schools in the province from April 6 (Tuesday).

The classes will remain suspended for 15 days, said Sindh Education Minister Saeed Ghani in a tweet on Sunday.

محکمہ تعلیم سندھ نے Covid کی صورتحال کے پیش نظر صوبے بھر کے تمام سرکاری و نجی اسکولوں میں آٹھویں جماعت تک میں 6 اپریل بروز منگل سے اگلے پندرہ روز کیلئے Physical کلاسز معطل کرنے کا فیصلہ کیا ہے تاہم بچوں کی تعلیم کو آن لائن، ہوم ورک اور دیگر ذرائع سے جاری رکھا جاسکتا ہے۔ — Senator Saeed Ghani (@SaeedGhani1) April 4, 2021

Online classes, homework and other means of education would continue during this period.

Fortunately, no death stemming from coronavirus was reported in Sindh on Sunday, however 240 new cases emerged when 8,797 tests were conducted.

According to CM Murad Ali Shah, a total of 8,797 samples were tested which detected 240 cases that constituted 2.7 percent current detection rate. So far 3,334,372 tests have been conducted against which 266,617 cases were diagnosed, of them 96.3 percent or 256,706 patients have recovered, including 64 overnight.

Currently 5,402 patients were under treatment, of them 5,099 were in home isolation, 10 at isolation centers and 293 at different hospitals.

The condition of 266 patients was stated to be critical, including 31 shifted to ventilators.

The chief minister has urged people of the southeastern province to follow SOPs.