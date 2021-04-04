POCO F3, POCO X3 Pro launched in Pakistan: price, specifications

LAHORE - POCO Pakistan today launched two flagship smartphones - The Real Beast POCO F3 and the new and soon-to-be-coveted POCO X3 Pro.

Sporting the Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 870 5G Mobile Platform*, POCO F3 immediately grabs attention as the brand's most commanding device to date. POCO F3 is also equipped with a 6.67" E4 AMOLED DotDisplay with 120Hz refresh rate, as well as the Dolby Atmos® audio. Powerful yet slim and light, POCO F3 is comfortably in the league with high-end flagships.

POCO X3 Pro maintains the top-notch features that made its predecessor a prime choice for hardcore gamers and techies but boasts an even better performance with one of the most powerful 4G mobile platforms currently on the market: the Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 860 Mobile Platform. With upgraded speed, storage capacity, and RAM option, POCO X3 Pro takes the gaming experience to a level unparalleled at this price point.

"As of Feb 28th, 2021, POCO has shipped a total of 13 million smartphones since the initial launch of POCO F1 in 2018. And specifically, global shipments of POCO X3 NFC alone have surpassed 4 million units within 7 months," said Kevin Qiu, Head of POCO Global. "This time, we will continue POCO’s success by bringing exactly what you need, and MORE."

"We are excited to support the launch of two amazing new products, POCO F3 and POCO X3 Pro, featuring the Snapdragon 870 and 860 respectively. These platforms are designed to deliver a reliable and powerful connectivity experience, elevated game-play, and brilliant camera capabilities to support premium mobile experiences for users around the world, " said Kedar Kondap, Vice President of Product Management, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.

POCO F3 - The Real Beast

Beast performance: Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 870 5G Mobile Platform

POCO F3 plays in the big leagues with the brand’s most powerful device yet, powered by the Snapdragon 870 5G Mobile Platform. The device features an upgraded Qualcomm® Kryo™ 585 CPU prime core clock speed of up to 3.2 GHz, which is an industry-leading prime core clock speed. Along with the ultra-fast Qualcomm® Adreno™ 650 GPU, POCO F3 delivers a superb game-play experience. Paired with LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.1 storage, the flagship setup guarantees faster read-write speeds for multitasking. The boosted performance is embodied in its high efficiency 7nm processor as well as the LiquidCool Technology 1.0 Plus which allows the device to deliver sustained peak performance.

POCO F3 meets all the latest benchmarks in connectivity, sporting a Snapdragon X55 5G Modem-RF System for the lightning-fast 5G connectivity* with support for the majority of global network bands. The device also supports Wi-Fi 6, putting it comfortably in league with high-end smartphones.

Beast 6.67" AMOLED display & premium design

POCO F3's 120Hz high refresh rate provides unprecedented smoothness when gaming on the large 6.67" AMOLED display. This beast also features one of the tiniest dots in the industry at just 2.76mm. Additionally, the 360Hz touch sampling rate and the fine-tuned touch algorithm allow the phone to respond extremely fast to the touch of a fingertip. The MEMC technology, adding up to 60fps, further enhances the smoothness of video content.

The HDR10+ certified display, along with the True Display and True Color features, provides a truly eye-pleasing viewing experience with vibrant, highly accurate colors. More than that, the upgraded E4 material brings the screen’s peak brightness to 1300 nits and helps reduce power consumption by 15% compared to the last-generation E3 material.

Crafted from a non-slippery material and measuring only 7.8mm thin and 196g in weight, the device feels comfortable and secure in the hand. At the same time, the Corning® Gorilla® Glass 5 on both front and back gives the phone sturdy protection.

Beast entertainment with Dolby Atmos, AI triple camera setup and more

Rocking a dual speaker setup with a bottom main speaker and a secondary speaker at the top, POCO F3 produces rich, detailed sound. POCO F3 is the brand’s first device to enable Dolby Atmos**, leveling up your sound for a thoroughly impressive audio experience for videos, music, and games in the Dolby Atmos format, through both headphones and built-in speakers.

"We, at Dolby, are looking forward to the launch of the POCO F3 series, because not only are we thrilled to extend the extraordinary Dolby Atmos experience to smartphones from POCO, but we are also proud of the spectacular work done by POCO in enabling a world-class entertainment experience on the POCO F3," said Mahesh Balakrishnan, Vice President of Audio Business, Consumer Entertainment Group at Dolby Laboratories.

POCO F3's AI triple camera setup and a myriad of crafty, innovative camera features help unleash photography skills. The rear cameras consist of a 48MP main camera with 1.6μm 4-in-1 large pixel, a 119° ultra-wide lens, and a 5MP telemacro camera that supports 3cm - 7cm autofocus. This finely tuned combo allows for stunning high-resolution and detailed images in lightning time, greatly improving the camera's versatility. The 20MP front camera also supports the Night Mode selfie.

Unlike most the dual-mic smartphones, POCO F3 has a triple-microphone setup and comes with an Audio Zoom feature. When shooting a video, the dedicated third microphone on the rear allows the device to "zoom in" on the sound along with the image, capturing clear audio of far-away scenes and considerably improving sound reception during filming. Meanwhile, the X-axis linear haptic motor provides short, crisp vibrations to complete the flagship-level entertainment experience.

POCO F3 gets its power from no ordinary battery. The 4,520mAh (typ) battery can be powered up at lightning speed thanks to the Middle Middle Tab (MMT) technology, which routes electric current into the device more efficiently. With the 33W in-box fast charger, the device can be charged to 100% in just 52 minutes***.

POCO F3 comes in two colors, Arctic White, Night Black, with two storage variants - 6GB+128GB and 8GB+256GB.

6GB+128GB: Recommended retail price at 57,999 via Daraz.pk, Mistore.pk, OLX Mall, AirKart, Corecart, Apptak (available online only for a limited time.)

8GB+256GB: Recommended retail price at 65,999 will be available offline in the 2nd week of April with the support of these distributors: Airlink, Smartlink Technologies, Tech Sirat, Phonezo.

6GB+128GB will be available for purchase online in the 2nd week of April at an early bird price of 55,999.

POCO X3 Pro - Exactly What You Need, and More

Flagship-level performance - More speed

POCO X3 Pro features a flagship performance, featuring Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 860, one of the most powerful 4G mobile platforms currently on the market. This platform features a Kryo™ 485 CPU boasting 7nm processing technology for peak performance of up to 2.96GHz, along with the Adreno™ 640 GPU for enhanced graphics rendering. Combined, the platform allows you to enjoy an ultra-smooth, high-quality gaming experience, even when playing processing-heavy 3D games at high settings.

Along with enhanced UFS 3.1, the device offers snappy read and write speeds, so you don't have to wait long to load files, games, and apps. The device also features LiquidCool Technology 1.0 Plus – a cooling solution packing an enlarged copper heat pipe and multiple layers of graphite that work together to reduce the device's thermal capacity.

Lightning reactions - Super smooth display and unique design for ultimate gameplay

POCO X3 Pro retains the stunning 6.67" FHD+ DotDisplay with a 120Hz refresh rate and 240Hz touch sampling rate, ensuring a super responsive, low-latency gameplay experience. The display uses DynamicSwitch to optimize the refresh rates for different applications. POCO X3 Pro's display has upgraded protection for daily wear and tear using Corning® Gorilla® Glass 6.

The latest device stands out with a refined design with three new eye-catching colors. The 3D curved back instantly draws in the eyes with a rainbow finish that beautifully catches the light at different angles, a trendy look that pairs elegantly with the bold chroma POCO logo, and a vertical finish line" stripe running down the middle. Plus, POCO X3 Pro sports an easily accessible and accurate side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

Stay in the game - Extra-long battery life and 33W fast charging

Say goodbye to low-power anxiety - equipped with an ultra-large capacity 5,160mAh (typ) battery, POCO X3 Pro offers a battery life of up to two full days. Built-in MMT technology and a 33W in-box fast charger make sure the device is powered up in lightning time.

Its dual top-and-bottom speaker setup provides a stunning flagship-level sound for streaming and gaming, which paired with the lively vibrations generated from the device’s precisely tuned Z-axis linear motor, made for gratifying gameplay.

Capture the moment - Detailed images with quad-camera set-up

POCO X3 Pro acts as your pocket videographer with a complete quad-camera rear setup and a myriad of noteworthy camera functions to explore. A 48MP main camera supporting 1.6um 4-in-1 Super Pixels allows for clear and stunningly detailed images. The 119° ultra-wide camera lens offers Night Mode so beautiful landscape shots or group photos can happen even in low-light conditions. The macro camera and depth sensor complete the outfit by offering extra camera versatility and capabilities.

POCO X3 Pro comes in three colors Phantom Black, Frost Blue, Metal Bronze with two storage variants - 6GB+128GB and 8GB+256GB.

6GB + 128GB: Is an online exclusive model and its recommended retail price is 41,999 with an early bird price of 39,999, will be available to purchase online starting from 4th April from 7 pm onwards. Official purchasing channels are Daraz.pk, Mistore.pk, OLX Mall, AirKart, Corecart, Apptak (available online only for a limited time).

8GB + 256GB: Will be available to purchase from 5th April offline and online it will be available from 4th April 7 pm onwards and its recommended retail price is at 47,999 available to purchase with the help of these distributors: AIRLINK, Smartlink Technologies, Tech Sirat, Phonezo.

* 5G connectivity may vary based on regional availability and local operator support.