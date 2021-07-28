Pakistan reports highest daily Covid cases in two months, positivity ratio soars to nearly 8pc

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan has reported 3,262 new infections of the novel disease and 39 deaths during the last 24 hours - highest daily cases in nearly two months.

According to the latest figures from the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), the death toll has surged to 23,133 while the number of confirmed cases stands at 1,015,827.

Statistics 28 Jul 21:

Total Tests in Last 24 Hours: 52,291

Positive Cases: 4119

Positivity % : 7.8%

Deaths : 44 — NCOC (@OfficialNcoc) July 28, 2021

In the past 24 hours, as many as 7,020 patients have recovered from the deadly virus while the total recoveries stand at 935,742. As of Wednesday, the total count of active cases was recorded at 56,952 while the national positivity ratio soared at 7.80 percent.

At least 371,762 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 354,312 in Punjab 142,400 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 86,226 in Islamabad, 29,861 in Balochistan, 23,370 in Azad Kashmir, and 7,896 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Moreover, 10,978 individuals have lost their lives to the epidemic in Punjab 5,860 in Sindh, 4,428 in KP, 796 in Islamabad, 618 in Azad Kashmir, 326 in Balochistan, and 127 in Gilgit Baltistan.

The health facilities across the country conducted 52,291 coronavirus detection tests, taking the total number of COVID-19 tests to 15,818,764 since the first case was reported.