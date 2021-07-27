All 'unnecessary movement' restricted in Karachi after 6pm as Covid infection rate hits 26pc

KARACHI – The Sindh government Tuesday imposed a sweeping restriction on all ‘unnecessary movement' after 6 pm citing rising COVID-19 cases in the country’s largest metropolis.

Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah ordered to limit the movement as the COVID positivity ratio has jumped a staggering 26 percent.

Reports quoting officials cited that Sindh Health Department along with the provincial government all set to impose restrictions from tomorrow.

During a meeting with the COVID task force, which was also attended by IGP Sindh and commissioner Karachi, Chief Minister Shah ordered a complete restriction on movement in Karachi city. The key meeting was also attended by provincial health officials, ministers, Rangers, and other concerned authorities.

Shah further added that he would review the situation on coming Friday and will ramp up more restrictions if the situation does not improve.

In the meanwhile, CM also formed a ministerial committee to meet concerned stakeholders in the city and convey the recent COVID situation. “The committee will meet political stakeholders as there should be no politics on COVID situation,” he added.

Earlier, the Sindh authorities announced to shut down dining at restaurants and marriage halls, close shrines, recreational spots, and educational institutions, except those where examinations are taking place and reduced business timings of markets from 6 am to 6 pm.

The situation prompted the provincial government to send an SOS signal to the NCOC for more oxygen cylinders and updated equipment to treat the rising number of critical patients as oxygen crises intensified in the South-Eastern province.