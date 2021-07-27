Kubra Khan's new dance video goes viral
Share
Kubra Khan has cemented her position in the television industry with her impeccable acting skills and graceful person.
Stealing hearts with her versatility and drop-dead gorgeous looks, the 28-year-old has now left her massive fan following bedazzled with her dance moves.
Recently, Kubra Khan and Gohar Rasheed sat down for a chat on talkshow Time Out with Ahsan Khan. There the Alif actor showcased her killer dance moves.
View this post on Instagram
Grooving on her song from the film Superstar, Kubra looked beautiful while dancing on the catchy lines of the dance number"Dharak Bharak".
Living the ultimate Lollywood moment, the gorgeous star lip-synced the song and danced her heart out.
On the work front, Kubra is all set to grace the silver screen with her upcoming film London Nahin Jaunga co-starring Humayun Saeed and Mehwish Hayat.
Kubra Khan sets internet on fire with new photos ... 04:19 PM | 15 Jul, 2021
Kubra Khan is one of the most stunning actresses in the showbiz industry. It won’t be wrong to call her beauty ...
- Nawaz Sharif met Hamdullah Mohib 'on the request of Afghan President' ...03:41 PM | 27 Jul, 2021
-
- Pakistan, Saudi Arabia vow to bolster bilateral ties03:05 PM | 27 Jul, 2021
- Shahid Afridi to play in Nepal’s Everest Premier League02:47 PM | 27 Jul, 2021
-
- Kubra Khan's new dance video goes viral01:35 PM | 27 Jul, 2021
-
- Abdul Razzaq spills the beans about his relationship with Deedar01:52 PM | 27 Jul, 2021
- Stars who used apps to find love08:02 PM | 24 Jul, 2021
- World’s most powerful passports in 2021: Where does Pakistan stand?03:35 PM | 7 Jul, 2021
- 16 Pakistani universities among Asia's top 50002:36 PM | 8 Jun, 2021
- Famous figures who survived serious plane incidents07:21 PM | 29 May, 2021