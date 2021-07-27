Kubra Khan's new dance video goes viral

Kubra Khan has cemented her position in the television industry with her impeccable acting skills and graceful person.

Stealing hearts with her versatility and drop-dead gorgeous looks, the 28-year-old has now left her massive fan following bedazzled with her dance moves.

Recently, Kubra Khan and Gohar Rasheed sat down for a chat on talkshow Time Out with Ahsan Khan. There the Alif actor showcased her killer dance moves.

Grooving on her song from the film Superstar, Kubra looked beautiful while dancing on the catchy lines of the dance number"Dharak Bharak".

Living the ultimate Lollywood moment, the gorgeous star lip-synced the song and danced her heart out.

On the work front, Kubra is all set to grace the silver screen with her upcoming film London Nahin Jaunga co-starring Humayun Saeed and Mehwish Hayat.