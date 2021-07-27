Kubra Khan's new dance video goes viral
Web Desk
01:35 PM | 27 Jul, 2021
Kubra Khan's new dance video goes viral
Share

Kubra Khan has cemented her position in the television industry with her impeccable acting skills and graceful person.

Stealing hearts with her versatility and drop-dead gorgeous looks, the 28-year-old has now left her massive fan following bedazzled with her dance moves.

Recently, Kubra Khan and Gohar Rasheed sat down for a chat on talkshow Time Out with Ahsan Khan. There the Alif actor showcased her killer dance moves.

Grooving on her song from the film Superstar, Kubra looked beautiful while dancing on the catchy lines of the dance number"Dharak Bharak".

Living the ultimate Lollywood moment, the gorgeous star lip-synced the song and danced her heart out.

On the work front, Kubra is all set to grace the silver screen with her upcoming film London Nahin Jaunga co-starring Humayun Saeed and Mehwish Hayat.

Kubra Khan sets internet on fire with new photos ... 04:19 PM | 15 Jul, 2021

Kubra Khan is one of the most stunning actresses in the showbiz industry. It won’t be wrong to call her beauty ...

More From This Category
Birthday wishes pour in as Humayun Saeed turns 50
03:20 PM | 27 Jul, 2021
Meesha Shafi slams Saba Qamar for 'hypocritical ...
02:31 PM | 27 Jul, 2021
Abdul Razzaq spills the beans about his ...
01:52 PM | 27 Jul, 2021
Shehroze Kashif becomes youngest Pakistani to ...
10:45 AM | 27 Jul, 2021
Budding Pakistani singer accused of sexually ...
11:26 PM | 26 Jul, 2021
Jennifer Lopez celebrates 52nd birthday with Ben ...
04:36 PM | 26 Jul, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Birthday wishes pour in as Humayun Saeed turns 50
03:20 PM | 27 Jul, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr