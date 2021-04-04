PM Imran refuses to remove Maryam Nawaz’s name from ECL

ISLAMABAD – Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed on Sunday said that Prime Minister Imran Khan refused to remove Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) vice president Maryam Nawaz’s name from the Exit Control List (ECL).

He expressed these while addressing the press conference in Islamabad. He said that he discussed Maryam Nawaz’s ECL matter with the prime minister, but he refused to strike down her name from the list.

Sheikh Rasheed said he was witnessing it for the first time that opposition parties were issuing show-cause notices to each other, which will benefit the prime minister and his government.

Sheikh Rasheed reiterated that opposition is not a threat to the government of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI). “Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) is finished,” he added.

The minister said talks with India cannot be held under the resolution of the Kashmir issue in accordance with the wish of the people of the held valley.