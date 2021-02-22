Maryam Nawaz bashes PM Imran in #PawriHorahiHai style (VIDEO)

ISLAMABAD – The year 2021 has seen a flurry of viral meme trends ever since the year began while in February, 'Pawri Ho Rahi Hai' has been taking the internet by storm.

After recreating by multiple showbiz stars, cricketers, and other notable personalities, it seems like the pawri horahi hai fever reached Pakistan national politics too where politicians are now adopting the latest trend to bash their opponents.

After PPP leaders, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice-President Maryam Nawaz Sharif adopted the Pawri manner while addressing a public rally in Daska. The daughter of PML-N supremo mimics how Prime Minister contributed to rigging in the NA-75 constituency.

Bashing the premier in the Daska rally, she said, "Yeh dhund hay, yeh Daska hay, aur Imran Khan awam ka vote chori karty rangay hathon pakra gaya hai."

Sharmila Farooqi, Nasir Hussain and other PPP ... 01:16 PM | 19 Feb, 2021 KARACHI – After showbiz and cricket, Pawri Ho Rahi Hai sensation has taken over Pakistani politics. Pakistan ...

She further added, "Yeh hay Nawaz Sharif, Yay hay awam ki taqat, aur yeh hay uska bayania, vote ko izzat do, jo sar char kar bol raha hai."