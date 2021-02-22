Maryam Nawaz bashes PM Imran in #PawriHorahiHai style (VIDEO)
Web Desk
10:55 AM | 22 Feb, 2021
Maryam Nawaz bashes PM Imran in #PawriHorahiHai style (VIDEO)
Share

ISLAMABAD – The year 2021 has seen a flurry of viral meme trends ever since the year began while in February, 'Pawri Ho Rahi Hai' has been taking the internet by storm.

After recreating by multiple showbiz stars, cricketers, and other notable personalities, it seems like the pawri horahi hai fever reached Pakistan national politics too where politicians are now adopting the latest trend to bash their opponents.

After PPP leaders, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice-President Maryam Nawaz Sharif adopted the Pawri manner while addressing a public rally in Daska. The daughter of PML-N supremo mimics how Prime Minister contributed to rigging in the NA-75 constituency.

Bashing the premier in the Daska rally, she said, "Yeh dhund hay, yeh Daska hay, aur Imran Khan awam ka vote chori karty rangay hathon pakra gaya hai."

Sharmila Farooqi, Nasir Hussain and other PPP ... 01:16 PM | 19 Feb, 2021

KARACHI – After showbiz and cricket, Pawri Ho Rahi Hai sensation has taken over Pakistani politics. Pakistan ...

She further added, "Yeh hay Nawaz Sharif, Yay hay awam ki taqat, aur yeh hay uska bayania, vote ko izzat do, jo sar char kar bol raha hai."

#Pawrihoraihai – Who is this girl from the ... 03:55 PM | 13 Feb, 2021

A latest viral video has become Pakistan's newest obsession – the #Pawrihoraihai is the recent hot topic, with ...

More From This Category
PM Imran embarks on 2-day maiden visit to Sri ...
11:48 AM | 22 Feb, 2021
Pakistan hopes to get off from grey list as FATF ...
11:19 AM | 22 Feb, 2021
NA-221: PPP beats PTI in Tharparkar by-poll by ...
09:50 AM | 22 Feb, 2021
Incarcerated Haleem Adil shifted to hospital ...
09:25 AM | 22 Feb, 2021
Pakistan censures India for targeting minorities ...
10:00 PM | 21 Feb, 2021
Pakistan opens COVID-19 vaccine registration for ...
09:03 PM | 21 Feb, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
#PawriHorahiHai – Dananeer Mobeen joins Zalmi family for PSL 2021
04:06 PM | 21 Feb, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr