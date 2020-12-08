Pakistan continues to record Covid-19 spike, adds 89 deaths in last 24 hours

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan on Tuesday has recorded 89 deaths and 2,885 fresh cases due to the novel virus in the last 24 hours.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), at least 89 more people died due to the novel coronavirus, taking the death toll to 8,487.

With 2,885 fresh cases, the number of positive cases has surged to 423,179. The total count of active cases is 44,218.

Nearly 13,932 patients have recovered from the virus during the last 24 hours and 2,486 patients are in critical condition.

Jamia Ahsanul Uloom founder Mufti Zar Wali dies ... 10:42 PM | 7 Dec, 2020 KARACHI: Jamia Ahsanul Uloom, Karachi’s founder and principal Mufti Zar Wali Khan died of COVID-19 on ...

Sindh remains the worst-hit province so far. 186,212 fresh coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 124,191 in Punjab, 50,078 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 33,061 in Islamabad, 17,501 in Balochistan, 7,390 in Azad Kashmir and 4,746 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Moreover, 3,218 individuals have lost their lives to the epidemic in Punjab, 3,060 in Sindh, 1,419 in KP, 341 in Islamabad, 182 in Azad Kashmir, 169 in Balochistan, and 98 in GB.

The positivity rate of COVID-19 cases jumped to 8.58 per cent.

Sindh stands at 15.83, 11.93 pc in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) region, 11.61 pc in Balochistan, 2.89 pc in Gilgit-Baltistan (GB), 8.20 pc Islamabad and 8.22 in Punjab.

Pakistan has so far conducted 5,827,852 coronavirus tests, and 33,610 in the last 24 hours.