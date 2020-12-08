Pakistan continues to record Covid-19 spike, adds 89 deaths in last 24 hours
Share
ISLAMABAD – Pakistan on Tuesday has recorded 89 deaths and 2,885 fresh cases due to the novel virus in the last 24 hours.
According to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), at least 89 more people died due to the novel coronavirus, taking the death toll to 8,487.
With 2,885 fresh cases, the number of positive cases has surged to 423,179. The total count of active cases is 44,218.
Nearly 13,932 patients have recovered from the virus during the last 24 hours and 2,486 patients are in critical condition.
Jamia Ahsanul Uloom founder Mufti Zar Wali dies ... 10:42 PM | 7 Dec, 2020
KARACHI: Jamia Ahsanul Uloom, Karachi’s founder and principal Mufti Zar Wali Khan died of COVID-19 on ...
Sindh remains the worst-hit province so far. 186,212 fresh coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 124,191 in Punjab, 50,078 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 33,061 in Islamabad, 17,501 in Balochistan, 7,390 in Azad Kashmir and 4,746 in Gilgit-Baltistan.
Moreover, 3,218 individuals have lost their lives to the epidemic in Punjab, 3,060 in Sindh, 1,419 in KP, 341 in Islamabad, 182 in Azad Kashmir, 169 in Balochistan, and 98 in GB.
The positivity rate of COVID-19 cases jumped to 8.58 per cent.
Sindh stands at 15.83, 11.93 pc in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) region, 11.61 pc in Balochistan, 2.89 pc in Gilgit-Baltistan (GB), 8.20 pc Islamabad and 8.22 in Punjab.
Pakistan has so far conducted 5,827,852 coronavirus tests, and 33,610 in the last 24 hours.
In a first, Pakistan top court conducts online ... 09:05 PM | 7 Dec, 2020
ISLAMABAD – Supreme Court of Pakistan on Monday for the first time heard arguments of a lawyer through video link ...
- IHC removes Judge Malik Jahangir Awan over scuffle10:29 AM | 8 Dec, 2020
- Pakistan continues to record Covid-19 spike, adds 89 deaths in last ...10:06 AM | 8 Dec, 2020
- Live open market Foreign Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan today - ...08:22 AM | 8 Dec, 2020
- Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 08 December 202008:04 AM | 8 Dec, 2020
- Maryam Nawaz hit by flying stick at Shahdara rally (VIDEO)11:49 PM | 7 Dec, 2020
- Photographer whose pics were shared by Pakistan PM finally gets ...10:28 PM | 7 Dec, 2020
- Mawra Hocane almost quit acting over toxic trolls07:37 PM | 7 Dec, 2020
- Diljit Dosanjh donates Rs10m to buy warm clothes for protesting ...03:58 PM | 7 Dec, 2020
- Three games run better on Xbox Series X compared to PS509:56 AM | 26 Nov, 2020
- Celebs turning 60 in 202007:48 PM | 24 Nov, 2020
- 10 Richest Actresses of All Time09:20 PM | 23 Nov, 2020
- Karachi among 10 cheapest cities to live in 202006:12 PM | 19 Nov, 2020