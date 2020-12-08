IHC removes Judge Malik Jahangir Awan over scuffle
Share
ISLAMABAD – Chief Justice of Islamabad High Court Justice Athar Minallah on Monday dismissed Additional Sessions, Judge Malik Jahangir Awan, after finding him accountable of a brawl with MPA Abida Raja’s husband.
The IHC registrar issued a notification stated the inquiry commission, in its report, declared the additional sessions judge guilty of misconduct.
The order issued by the IHC stated: “I, therefore, as an Authority am satisfied that the misconduct on the part of Answering Judge stands established and consequently in the exercise of powers conferred upon me under Rule 4(1)(b), the major penalty of dismissal from service.”
Top lawyers Babar Sattar, Tariq Jahangiri ... 05:44 PM | 3 Dec, 2020
ISLAMABAD – The Judicial Commission of Pakistan has recommended the names of two senior lawyers – Babar ...
Considering the inquiry commission report, the Islamabad High Court dismissed the judge from service.
Earlier on September 14, police had booked the husband of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) Member of the National Assembly (MNA) Abida Raja in a case under charges of assault against an additional session judge of Islamabad court Jahangir Awan.
According to police, they had registered a case citing the medical report of the assistant session judge.
16 Pakistani journalists 'move IHC to unban Nawaz ... 12:11 AM | 19 Nov, 2020
ISLAMABAD – Sixteen prominent journalists have reportedly filed a petition in Islamabad High Court (IHC) to allow ...
- IHC removes Judge Malik Jahangir Awan over scuffle10:29 AM | 8 Dec, 2020
- Pakistan continues to record Covid-19 spike, adds 89 deaths in last ...10:06 AM | 8 Dec, 2020
- Live open market Foreign Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan today - ...08:22 AM | 8 Dec, 2020
- Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 08 December 202008:04 AM | 8 Dec, 2020
- Maryam Nawaz hit by flying stick at Shahdara rally (VIDEO)11:49 PM | 7 Dec, 2020
- Photographer whose pics were shared by Pakistan PM finally gets ...10:28 PM | 7 Dec, 2020
- Mawra Hocane almost quit acting over toxic trolls07:37 PM | 7 Dec, 2020
- Diljit Dosanjh donates Rs10m to buy warm clothes for protesting ...03:58 PM | 7 Dec, 2020
- Three games run better on Xbox Series X compared to PS509:56 AM | 26 Nov, 2020
- Celebs turning 60 in 202007:48 PM | 24 Nov, 2020
- 10 Richest Actresses of All Time09:20 PM | 23 Nov, 2020
- Karachi among 10 cheapest cities to live in 202006:12 PM | 19 Nov, 2020