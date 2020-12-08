IHC removes Judge Malik Jahangir Awan over scuffle
Web Desk
10:29 AM | 8 Dec, 2020
IHC removes Judge Malik Jahangir Awan over scuffle
ISLAMABAD – Chief Justice of Islamabad High Court Justice Athar Minallah on Monday dismissed Additional Sessions, Judge Malik Jahangir Awan, after finding him accountable of a brawl with MPA Abida Raja’s husband.

The IHC registrar issued a notification stated the inquiry commission, in its report, declared the additional sessions judge guilty of misconduct.

The order issued by the IHC stated: “I, therefore, as an Authority am satisfied that the misconduct on the part of Answering Judge stands established and consequently in the exercise of powers conferred upon me under Rule 4(1)(b), the major penalty of dismissal from service.”

Considering the inquiry commission report, the Islamabad High Court dismissed the judge from service.

Earlier on September 14, police had booked the husband of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) Member of the National Assembly (MNA) Abida Raja in a case under charges of assault against an additional session judge of Islamabad court Jahangir Awan.

According to police, they had registered a case citing the medical report of the assistant session judge.

