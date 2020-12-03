Top lawyers Babar Sattar, Tariq Jahangiri recommended for IHC judges’ posts

05:44 PM | 3 Dec, 2020
Top lawyers Babar Sattar, Tariq Jahangiri recommended for IHC judges’ posts
ISLAMABAD – The Judicial Commission of Pakistan has recommended the names of two senior lawyers – Babar Sattar and Tariq Jahangiri – for the post of additional judges at the Islamabad High Court. 

The decision was taken in a meeting of the JCP, headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Gulzar Ahmad on Thursday, local media reported. 

Picking the names of the prominent lawyers under Article 175-A of the Constitution, the commission has sent the names of Sattar and Jahangiri to the Parliamentary Committee on Judges Appointment for endorsement. 

After these appointments, the strength of IHC judges will rise to nine. Since the establishment of the high court the sanctioned strength of judges including the chief justice was seven however it was recently increased by the Parliament to 10 judges. 

At present, seven judges including three additional judges are working in the IHC.

Sattar, one of the top lawyers, has studied Master of Law at Harvard School of Law. He is also known as writer and analyst. 

Jahangiri, a former Advocate General of Islamabad, is an expert in criminal, constitutional and civil law.

He was elected as President IHC Bar Association (IHCBA) in 2016. 

TOP LISTS

