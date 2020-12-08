PM Imran shares construction plan for two mega dams

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday has announced that Pakistan is going to build two big water dams after five decades.

The premier shared a video clip showing ongoing construction activities at the Mohmand Dam site on his Twitter handle. He said, “After Mangla & Tarbela, five decades later Pakistan is going to have two big water dams, Mohmand and Basha.”

The Mohmand Dam will generate at least 800 MW of hydroelectricity, irrigate over 16,000 acres of land and contribute heavily to the socio-economic uplift of the region.

After Mangla & Tarbela, five decades later Pakistan is going to have two big water dams, Mohmand and Basha. pic.twitter.com/lM8O5xewuW — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) December 8, 2020

Earlier on July 15, Prime Minister had inaugurated the construction work of the mega hydroelectricity project, Diamer-Basha Dam.