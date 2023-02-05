Maryam Nawaz holds Imran Khan responsible for inflation in Pakistan

MULTAN – Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Senior Vice-President and Chief Organiser Maryam Nawaz said that she acknowledged the pain and misery the public was going through in this inflation.

Addressing a party workers convention in Multan, Maryam Nawaz said electricity, gas, food, everything is costly and the government is unhappy about it.

The people of Pakistan knew who has caused this inflation, she said, adding the “watch thief” will not be spared.

Speaking about the injustices meted out to her family — particularly her father and PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif — Maryam said: “Allah and the nation gave the government to Nawaz Sharif thrice. The first time, he was sent home in two-and-a-half years, the second time he was sent home in three years, while the last time he was thrown out of the office within four years [of rule] for not taking a salary from his son. But you all are witness to how Pakistan progressed whenever Nawaz Sharif was in power.”

While talking about the massive rise in inflation, the scion of the Sharif political dynasty said the increase in commodity prices is a result of the agreement that Imran Khan signed with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) during his tenure which he later violated.

In a reference to the incarceration of Fawad Chaudhry, the PML-N firebrand said the PTI leaders were weeping after spending just two days in jail. Looking at them, she said, she felt proud of her father who spent months behind bars but never shed a tear.

She said a politician did not cry, but stood strong. Taking a jibe at the former ruling party falling out of favour with the military, she said they were doing politics on the crutches of [a retired senior military person] and cannot figure out what to do now after that support has been withdrawn.