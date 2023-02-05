Search

Pakistan

Maryam Nawaz holds Imran Khan responsible for inflation in Pakistan

Web Desk 06:40 PM | 5 Feb, 2023
Maryam Nawaz holds Imran Khan responsible for inflation in Pakistan
Source: Screengrab via YouTube

MULTAN – Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Senior Vice-President and Chief Organiser Maryam Nawaz said that she acknowledged the pain and misery the public was going through in this inflation.

Addressing a party workers convention in Multan, Maryam Nawaz said electricity, gas, food, everything is costly and the government is unhappy about it.

The people of Pakistan knew who has caused this inflation, she said, adding the “watch thief” will not be spared.

Speaking about the injustices meted out to her family — particularly her father and PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif — Maryam said: “Allah and the nation gave the government to Nawaz Sharif thrice. The first time, he was sent home in two-and-a-half years, the second time he was sent home in three years, while the last time he was thrown out of the office within four years [of rule] for not taking a salary from his son. But you all are witness to how Pakistan progressed whenever Nawaz Sharif was in power.”

While talking about the massive rise in inflation, the scion of the Sharif political dynasty said the increase in commodity prices is a result of the agreement that Imran Khan signed with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) during his tenure which he later violated.

In a reference to the incarceration of Fawad Chaudhry, the PML-N firebrand said the PTI leaders were weeping after spending just two days in jail. Looking at them, she said, she felt proud of her father who spent months behind bars but never shed a tear.

She said a politician did not cry, but stood strong. Taking a jibe at the former ruling party falling out of favour with the military, she said they were doing politics on the crutches of [a retired senior military person] and cannot figure out what to do now after that support has been withdrawn.

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Pakistan

Pakistan Army Chief Asim Munir arrives in UK on maiden visit

01:45 PM | 5 Feb, 2023

Pakistan’s top military brass condoles death of Pervez Musharraf

11:44 AM | 5 Feb, 2023

Former Pakistan President Pervez Musharraf passes away at 79

10:51 AM | 5 Feb, 2023

Pakistan Army pays tribute to Kashmiri people’s relentless struggle for freedom

09:32 AM | 5 Feb, 2023

Pakistan observes Kashmir Solidarity Day today

09:05 AM | 5 Feb, 2023

PTI refuses to attend all parties conference on deteriorating security situation in Pakistan

07:54 PM | 4 Feb, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

Shehnaaz Gill, Sonakshi and other celebs attend Varun Sharma's ...

07:18 PM | 5 Feb, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope - 5 February 2023

08:22 AM | 5 Feb, 2023

Forex

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on February 5, 2023 (Sunday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 280.9 284.25
Euro EUR 299 302
UK Pound Sterling GBP 335 338
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.14 75.44
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.55 73.85
Australian Dollar AUD 192 194
Bahrain Dinar BHD 712.72 720.72
Canadian Dollar CAD 205 207
China Yuan CNY 39.67 40.07
Danish Krone DKK 39.33 39.73
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 34.19 34.54
Indian Rupee INR 3.28 3.39
Japanese Yen JPY 2.5 2.54
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 878 887
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 62.83 63.43
New Zealand Dollar NZD 173.25 175.25
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.79 27.09
Omani Riyal OMR 696.08 704.08
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 73.62 74.32
Singapore Dollar SGD 204 206
Swedish Korona SEK 25.61 25.91
Swiss Franc CHF 291.69 294.19
Thai Bhat THB 8.15 8.3

Gold & Silver Rate

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 205,300 on Sunday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs176,010.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs167,318 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 195,157.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 205,300 PKR 2,360
Karachi PKR 205,300 PKR 2,360
Islamabad PKR 205,300 PKR 2,360
Peshawar PKR 205,300 PKR 2,360
Quetta PKR 205,300 PKR 2,360
Sialkot PKR 205,300 PKR 2,360
Attock PKR 205,300 PKR 2,360
Gujranwala PKR 205,300 PKR 2,360
Jehlum PKR 205,300 PKR 2,360
Multan PKR 205,300 PKR 2,360
Bahawalpur PKR 205,300 PKR 2,360
Gujrat PKR 205,300 PKR 2,360
Nawabshah PKR 205,300 PKR 2,360
Chakwal PKR 205,300 PKR 2,360
Hyderabad PKR 205,300 PKR 2,360
Nowshehra PKR 205,300 PKR 2,360
Sargodha PKR 205,300 PKR 2,360
Faisalabad PKR 205,300 PKR 2,360
Mirpur PKR 205,300 PKR 2,360

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: General (r) Pervez Musharraf

Who is Hazim Bangwar, uber cool new assistant commissioner of Karachi’s North Nazimabad?

Profile: Who was Naveed Sadiq?

Profile: Maulana Tariq Jamil

Azam Khan: Who is the caretaker Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa?

Syed Mohsin Naqvi: Who is the new caretaker CM Punjab?

Profile: Who is Adil Farooq Raja?

Profile – Chaudhry Parvez Elahi

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: