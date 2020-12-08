Maryam Nawaz among other PML-N leaders booked for violating Covid-19 SOPs
Share
LAHORE – A case has been registered on Tuesday against PML-N vice president Maryam Nawaz, along with other party leaders for violating Covid-19 SOPs in Lahore.
As per the details, PML-N vice president Maryam Nawaz, MNA, Malik Riaz, Waseem Khokhar, Talal Chaudhry, Marriyum Aurangzeb, Malik Abrar and others at the Shahdara Police Station were booked under clauses of the Punjab Sound System Regulation Act, violation of COVID-19 SOPs and provoking people against the government.
Earlier on November 20, the Punjab Health Department had banned big public gatherings, allowing up to 300 people only with Covid SOPs in place.
On the other hand, PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz had directed party leaders and workers to reach Lahore ahead of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) rally on December 13.
Maryam Nawaz hit by flying stick at Shahdara ... 11:49 PM | 7 Dec, 2020
LAHORE – Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) vice president Maryam Nawaz got into another weird incident during ...
Pakistan Democratic Movement hints on making big decisions in the coming days. Maryam urged party workers not to fall under any “pressure.” “I call upon all senators, MNAs and MPAs to respect the sanctity of people’s votes and should reject all kinds of pressure and obey their party’s decision which will be taken on December 8 PDM’s meeting,” she added.
Prime Minister warned that if the COVID-19 cases continued to surge with the current pace, soon the hospitals will run out of space. He urged the opposition to cancel mass gatherings in wake of the current situation.
PM Imran hints at 'complete lockdown' if Covid-19 ... 12:16 PM | 22 Nov, 2020
ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday (today) said PDM is callously destroying people’s lives to ...
- PTV terminates eight employees including former captain Rashid Latif01:41 PM | 8 Dec, 2020
-
- Maryam Nawaz among other PML-N leaders booked for violating Covid-19 ...12:31 PM | 8 Dec, 2020
- Pakistan will have no future if it lives in religious superstition, ...12:06 PM | 8 Dec, 2020
- PM Imran shares construction plan for two mega dams11:30 AM | 8 Dec, 2020
- Photographer whose pics were shared by Pakistan PM finally gets ...10:28 PM | 7 Dec, 2020
- Mawra Hocane almost quit acting over toxic trolls07:37 PM | 7 Dec, 2020
- Diljit Dosanjh donates Rs10m to buy warm clothes for protesting ...03:58 PM | 7 Dec, 2020
- Three games run better on Xbox Series X compared to PS509:56 AM | 26 Nov, 2020
- Celebs turning 60 in 202007:48 PM | 24 Nov, 2020
- 10 Richest Actresses of All Time09:20 PM | 23 Nov, 2020
- Karachi among 10 cheapest cities to live in 202006:12 PM | 19 Nov, 2020