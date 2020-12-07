Maryam Nawaz hit by flying stick at Shahdara rally (VIDEO)
LAHORE – Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) vice president got into another weird incident during her rally in Lahore on Monday. 

A person from the crowd hurled a stick at her when she was present on the stage after her address. The flying stick slightly hit her head. 

Maryam in a tweet also confirmed the incident. She wrote, “No sensationalisation pls I had finished my speech and was on my way back when this flying stick hit me slightly. I think it was by mistake and not deliberate or aimed at me”.

Earlier today, a man, believed to be a worker of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), received severe beating after he touched party leader Maryam Nawaz on her back during a public gathering in Lahore's NA-128 constituency. 

The man, yet to be identified, was standing along with other party workers and supporters lined up to say goodbye to PML-N vice-president on her way out when he tapped the 47-year-old politician on her back.

Man beaten up for touching Maryam’s back at ... 05:32 PM | 7 Dec, 2020

LAHORE - A man, believed to be a worker of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), received severe beating on Monday ...

Following his inappropriate move, the man was first slapped by a PML-N worker who was escorting off Maryam, before being thrashed by others. 

Maryam Nawaz, on the other hand, did not give any reaction at that time and left the place.

