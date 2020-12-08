Pakistan envoy to US discusses economic ties with top business leaders
11:01 AM | 8 Dec, 2020
ISLAMABAD/WASHINGTON – Pakistan ambassador to the United States of America, Dr Asad Majeed Khan yesterday interacted with prominent Pakistani business leaders representing the American Business Council.

While speaking to the members, he discussed ways to enhance US investments in Pakistan and Business-to-Business linkages between both countries.

Taking part in an online discussion, the Ambassador emphasized the critical role of the private sector in capitalizing business and investment opportunities particularly in agriculture, energy, Information Technology and E-commerce.

He assured all possible assistance and facilitation from the Mission to the Pakistani business community towards further strengthening US-Pakistan trade and investment ties.

