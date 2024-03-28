Suzuki Alto 2024 Installment Plans in Pakistan; Check EMI, Lease details here

Suzuki's entry level hatchback Alto remains front runner due to its affordability and fuel efficiency, brand value and several other factors.

Alto, a basic car for people, however costs around 3 million as Suzuki jacked up price hikes for various models from March 1, 2024.

The prices for different variants of Suzuki Alto have been raised by up to Rs110,000, amid import cost increases and production issues. The Alto VX price has gone up by Rs80,000, Alto VXR by Rs95,000, Alto VXR AGS by Rs95,000, and Alto VXL AGS by Rs110,000.

Amid huge increase in prices, car buyers are looking for easy installments to get new cars at affordable rates.

Suzuki Alto Installments Plans

Suzuki Alto VXR Amount Total Price Rs2,707,000 Minimum Down Payment (30%) Rs812,100 Processing Fees Rs8,500 Monthly Installment (5 years) Rs56,443

The Installment Plan is with Bank Alfalah

Suzuki Alto VX Amount Total Price Rs2,331,000 Minimum Down Payment (30%) Rs699,300 Processing Fees Rs8,500 Monthly Installment (5 years) Rs48,603