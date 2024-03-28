Suzuki Alto 2024 Installment Plans in Pakistan; Check EMI, Lease details here

Suzuki's entry level hatchback Alto remains front runner due to its affordability and fuel efficiency, brand value and several other factors.
Alto, a basic car for people, however costs around 3 million as Suzuki jacked up price hikes for various models from March 1, 2024.
The prices for different variants of Suzuki Alto have been raised by up to Rs110,000, amid import cost increases and production issues. The Alto VX price has gone up by Rs80,000, Alto VXR by Rs95,000, Alto VXR AGS by Rs95,000, and Alto VXL AGS by Rs110,000.
Amid huge increase in prices, car buyers are looking for easy installments to get new cars at affordable rates.
|Suzuki Alto VXR
|Amount
|Total Price
|Rs2,707,000
|Minimum Down Payment (30%)
|Rs812,100
|Processing Fees
|Rs8,500
|Monthly Installment (5 years)
|Rs56,443
The Installment Plan is with Bank Alfalah
|Suzuki Alto VX
|Amount
|Total Price
|Rs2,331,000
|Minimum Down Payment (30%)
|Rs699,300
|Processing Fees
|Rs8,500
|Monthly Installment (5 years)
|Rs48,603
|Suzuki Alto VXL AGS
|Amount
|Total Price
|Rs3,045,000
|Minimum Down Payment (30%)
|Rs913,500
|Processing Fees
|Rs8,500
|Monthly Installment (5 years)
|Rs63,490
Pakistani rupee inches up against US dollar in the open market on 28 March, 2024.
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 278.4 for buying and 281.4 for selling.
Euro moves down to 299.75 for buying and 302.75 for selling while British Pound hovers around 353.75 for buying, and 357.25 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED remains stable at 75.55 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw minor increase, with new rates at 73.70.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|278.4
|281.4
|Euro
|EUR
|299.75
|302.75
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|353.75
|357.25
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.55
|76.3
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.7
|74.4
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182.9
|184.7
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|739.61
|747.61
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204.25
|206.45
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.74
|39.14
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.30
|40.70
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.55
|35.9
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.44
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.86
|1.94
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|901.14
|910.14
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.25
|59.85
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|168.56
|170.56
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.19
|26.49
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|724.36
|732.36
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.57
|77.27
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|206.25
|208.25
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.89
|27.19
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|313.78
|316.28
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.76
|7.91
