Nepra increases electricity price by Rs5 per unit

ISLAMABAD – The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) on Thursday approved Rs5 per unit increase in electricity prices on the account of fuel cost adjustment for February 2024.

The regulatory authority has wrapped up hearing on the petition seeking an increase in the power tariff, a move that would put additional burden on inflation-bitten masses.

During the hearing, a NEPRA member remarked that consumers are facing higher prices due to reduced electricity demand. He remarked that using expensive LNG instead of local coal caused increase in electricity cost.

NEPRA member Rafiq Sheikh said that expensive fuel for power plants are not only causing losses of foreign exchange but also putting burden on consumers.

A member from Balochistan said that public will suffer a burden of Rs7.63 per unit in March.

Power Division authorities told Nepra that the government aims to recover Rs1.2 trillion from electricity consumers. From September 7 to March 25, electricity theft worth Rs1.16 billion was curbed, they said.